October 2, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Beitler Commercial Realty

Global Surfing Association to Leave Santa Monica, Lists Main Street Office Space

The Association’s New Location Is Set to Be Ready by November

By Zach Armstrong

The office headquarters of professional surfing association World Surf League, located in Santa Monica at 145 – 147 Bay St. & 1920 Main St., is on the market for just over $14 million according to a listing from Beitler Commercial Realty. 

Built in 1913, a total of 17,687 square feet ecompasses both two-story buildings. Featured amenities include partitioned offices, a security system, a conferencing facility and air conditioning. “Ideally situated a block away from the Santa Monica Beach along major Main St in Downtown Santa Monica, the property gives way to unmatched walkability and excellent access to transit, including the Metro Expo Line, Pacific Coast Highway and the 10 Freeway.” the listing states. 

According to Surfer, the listing comes as WSL is set to relocate its headquarters to a newly renovated space in the South Bay area. The association’s forthcoming new location is set to be ready by the end of November. 

WSL is a global organization established in 1976 with regional offices across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA. It operates akin to the NFL, MLB or Premier League for surfers with more than 180 global tours and events for wave-catching athletes. According to Beachgrit, the association was purchased by billionaire Dirk Ziff in 2013 who rebranded it from the original title of Association of Surfing Professionals to WSL two years later. 

According to the listing, Ronald Kassan and Arthur Minassian are the listing agents for the Main Street property. More information can be found at https://looplink.beitlercommercial.com/Listing/145-147-Bay-St-Santa-Monica-CA/29503172/

