Venice Shorts: Charcoal. A Great Neighborhood Venue.

Thriving Happy Hour of Bites, Wine, Cocktails and Beer!

By Nick Antonicello

Located at the corner of Clune and Washington Boulevard, CHARCOAL VENICE was one of the original eating establishments that transformed the neighborhood into one of the premier locales for great food and fun.

Charcoal Venice is an inviting neighborhood restaurant from Michelin-starred Chef and Owner Josiah Citrin that was inspired by the backyard barbecues he hosts on weekends for his friends and family.

As the name suggests, everything is cooked indoors over live fire – whether over charcoal or in the coals. Citrin and Chef de Cuisine Jordan Olivo prepare a seasonal menu of craveable comfort foods featuring locally-sourced proteins and vegetables ideal for sharing family-style.

Whether diving into a platter of smoky grilled chicken wings with a beer or classic cocktail at the bar, or splitting a 48 oz. dry-aged Porterhouse and a bottle of Bandol with friends, Charcoal Venice is an everyday dining spot.

Next door to the Marina Towers, this great neighborhood meeting place quickly became a local’s preferred place to wine and dine.

Be it the Prime Skirt Steak or the Lamb Ribs, Charcoal Venice has an impressive 4.0 out of 5.0 YELP rating with nearly 700 customer reviews!

Charcoal Venice is open 6-9 PM Monday through Thursday and 5:30 -10 PM on Friday and Saturday, 5:30 – 9PM on Sundays.

Known for a great and consistent Happy Hour experience by the beach, visit Charcoal online at www.charcoalvenice.com or via email at info@charcoalvenice.com

For reservations, go to RESY or call 310-751-6794.

Locals love Charcoal Venice and so will you.

Nick Antonicello is a self-described foodie who loves all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him at nantoni@mindspring.com