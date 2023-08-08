Volunteers Welcome to Clean Venice Beach in “Suits on the Sand”

The Cleanup Includes Interactive Team-Building Exercises

Boutique media firm Elev8 New Media and Heal the Bay will hold the “Suits on the Sand” at Venice Beach to safeguard the coastal waters from pollution on Aug. 11.

The private beach cleanup includes interactive team-building exercises, while volunteers will deepen their understanding of marine pollution and actively contribute to its resolution. The cleanup operations will span multiple miles along the Venice Beach shoreline.

Jessica Starman, Co-Founder and CEO of Elev8 New Media, said in a release, “Our involvement in Heal the Bay’s endeavor underscores Elev8’s unwavering commitment to environmental preservation. Collaborating once again with Heal the Bay aligns with our shared objective to mitigate plastic waste and rejuvenate our beloved local beach. This sustained engagement reflects Elev8’s enduring devotion to this cause and, hopefully, will serve as inspiration for other communities worldwide to embark on similar impactful journeys.”

For more information, go to Heal The Bay’s website.