Property Along Venice Beach Boardwalk Includes Three-Stop Elevator

Amenities Include Casablanca Ceiling Fans and Spa-Like Bathroom

Along with Venice Beach Boardwalk, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo features Fleetwood windows that fully open, immersing residents in the complete beach experience of the Venice Pier, the boardwalk and the beauty of the Pacific Ocean.

The $2.9 million property located at 3007 Ocean Front Walk has a main level that showcases an open concept design, integrating the kitchen, dining area, and living room. The kitchen boasts Viking appliances and granite countertops. Additionally, an extra room on this level serves as a bedroom, office or playroom. Completing the first floor are a full bathroom, a walk-in pantry, and ample closet space. An additional full bathroom is situated outdoors.

Ascending to the second level reveals an oversized room with another full bathroom. Presently utilized as a guest room, office, and exercise area, this space offers versatility to suit various needs. On the third level is the ultra-private primary suite, offering panoramic ocean views. The primary suite also boasts a luxurious spa-like bathroom.

Among the property’s features are two sun-drenched rooftops. Furthermore, the building includes a two-car garage with one designated spot for each resident and two guest spots. Additional amenities include air conditioning, Casablanca ceiling fans, ample storage options, a laundry room, and a three-stop elevator.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/3007-Ocean-Front-Walk_Venice_CA_90291_M95488-92957?from=srp-list-card.