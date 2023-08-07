$3.5M Ocean Ave Property Features At-Home Gym and Sauna

The Former Garage Has Been Transformed Into an ADU, Providing an Additional Bedroom

Upon entering this $3.5 million property, located at 2815 Ocean Ave., there is an open-concept layout with abundant natural light streaming in through large windows and cantina doors.

The family room includes a fireplace that leads into a gourmet kitchen, equipped with quartz countertops and a spacious island doubling as a breakfast bar. The main house features three bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom. The primary suite offers a spa-like bathroom with an attached sauna, along with an oversized closet and a large deck overlooking the pool and yard.

The former garage has been transformed into an ADU, providing an additional bedroom, a full bath, and an at-home gym or office space. The outdoor area of this home boasts a swimming pool with a spa. Additionally, a sizable shaded patio area offers a built-in BBQ and fireplace.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/2815-Ocean-Ave_Venice_CA_90291_M28337-67647?from=srp-list-card.