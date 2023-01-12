January 12, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Succulents for Dinner? Market Report Explores Sea Beans

You never know what new ingredients you’ll find at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Today we discovered Sea Beans, an edible succulent.
Video sponsored by The Canyon Club.

in Food & Drink, Video
Photo: Instagram (@psp_nyc).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed NYC Pizzeria Opening in Venice

January 12, 2023

January 12, 2023

Prince Street Pizza opening on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice By Dolores Quintana Venice is getting a new New York pizzeria...

Photo: Facebook (@littlefattyla).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Little Fatty Opening Taiwanese Market in Mar Vista

January 12, 2023

January 12, 2023

Market will be located at 12210 Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Little Fatty’s owner David Kuo will be bringing a...
Community, highlight, News, Video

Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish

January 11, 2023

January 11, 2023

The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...
News, Video

Large Waves Slam Venice Pier

January 10, 2023

January 10, 2023

Last week a large swell sent some of the biggest waves seen in years to the Venice Pier. Check out...
News, Real Estate, Video

New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City

January 9, 2023

January 9, 2023

Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure. .Video sponsored by DPP.
News, Veterans, Video

14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus

January 6, 2023

January 6, 2023

The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...
News, Video

Locals Speak Out Against Venice Lifeguard Tower Removal

January 5, 2023

January 5, 2023

The three story tall lifeguard tower at 2300 Ocean Walk is being slated for removal. Locals have another idea in...
Food & Drink, News, sponsored, Video

Kids Food Delivery Services Takes The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate

January 5, 2023

January 5, 2023

Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...

Photo: cofaxcoffee.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

One of LA’s Most Popular Breakfast Burritos Opening on the Westside

January 5, 2023

January 5, 2023

Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cidery Opening Taproom in Venice

January 5, 2023

January 5, 2023

Honest Abe opening in conjunction with SoCal Vibes space at 1522 Abbot Kinney By Dolores Quintana Honest Abe Cidery seems...
Music, sponsored, Video

Learn to Rock with School of Rocks Performance Based Music Education Programs

January 3, 2023

January 3, 2023

School of rock patented results driven programs combine one-on-one lessons with group band practices, making school of rock the ultimate...
Food & Drink, Video

Rising Food Costs are Causing More People to Rely on Food Banks

December 29, 2022

December 29, 2022

Raising food prices affect the Westside Food Banks ability to purchase food and nourish our community. Consider donating today! .Video sponsored...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Yo! Venice’s Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022

December 29, 2022

December 29, 2022

As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for Venice in 2022, sorted chronologically....
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Public Art Installation “High Hopes” Brings Together Community

December 27, 2022

December 27, 2022

Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
News, Video

Looking Back on Venice Video Stories in 2022

December 27, 2022

December 27, 2022

A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.

