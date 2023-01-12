Succulents for Dinner? Market Report Explores Sea Beans

You never know what new ingredients you’ll find at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Today we discovered Sea Beans, an edible succulent.
Famed NYC Pizzeria Opening in Venice
January 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Prince Street Pizza opening on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice By Dolores Quintana Venice is getting a new New York pizzeria...
Little Fatty Opening Taiwanese Market in Mar Vista
January 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Market will be located at 12210 Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Little Fatty’s owner David Kuo will be bringing a...
Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish
January 11, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...
Large Waves Slam Venice Pier
January 10, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Last week a large swell sent some of the biggest waves seen in years to the Venice Pier. Check out...
New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City
January 9, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure.
14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus
January 6, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...
Locals Speak Out Against Venice Lifeguard Tower Removal
January 5, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The three story tall lifeguard tower at 2300 Ocean Walk is being slated for removal. Locals have another idea in...
Kids Food Delivery Services Takes The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate
January 5, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...
One of LA’s Most Popular Breakfast Burritos Opening on the Westside
January 5, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...
Cidery Opening Taproom in Venice
January 5, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Honest Abe opening in conjunction with SoCal Vibes space at 1522 Abbot Kinney By Dolores Quintana Honest Abe Cidery seems...
Learn to Rock with School of Rocks Performance Based Music Education Programs
January 3, 2023 Juliet Lemar
School of rock patented results driven programs combine one-on-one lessons with group band practices, making school of rock the ultimate...
Rising Food Costs are Causing More People to Rely on Food Banks
December 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Raising food prices affect the Westside Food Banks ability to purchase food and nourish our community. Consider donating today!
Yo! Venice’s Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022
December 29, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for Venice in 2022, sorted chronologically....
Local Public Art Installation “High Hopes” Brings Together Community
December 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
Looking Back on Venice Video Stories in 2022
December 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.
