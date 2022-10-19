Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded even more, see what’s new in this video.
Video sponsored by Santa Monica College.
Festive Pumpkin Patch Mr. Bones Celebrates 35 years
Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded even more, see what’s new in this video.
Fall Adoption Drive at Local Animal Shelter
October 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
City Council Still in Disarray as Cedillo and de Leon Refuse to Resign
Pressure continues to mount on Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign By Dolores Quintana As the pressure continues to...
Local Artist Asks for Stolen Paintings to be Returned After Gallery Break in
October 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings..Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.
Wheelchair Bound Man Brutally Stabbed in Mar Vista
October 18, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD seeks suspect wanted in connection to October 3 incident Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Area are...
Fat Sal’s Host Official Grand Opening at Washington Square
October 18, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Latest eatery to open at Venice Beach shows signs of a local economy rebounding and coming out of COVID-19! By...
68-Unit Apartment Underway in Palms on Site of Former Montessori School
October 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Construction continues at 3659 South Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana Construction on the new structure at 3659 South Motor Avenue...
Venice Home From Award-Winning Architect Hits Market
October 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Charlie Sutherland-designed home for sale for $5.89 million By Dolores Quintana A home built by Scottish architect Charlie Sutherland has...
Bel-Air Mega Mansion’s Electricity Bills Cost $80,000 Per Month
October 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
A look at the electricity bill for 105,000 square foot mansion By Dolores Quintana The world’s biggest mega mansion, The...
Housing Over Transportation, Veterans Speak Out During Biden’s Visit to VA
October 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...
Fallout Continues in LA City Council Scandal as Nury Martinez and Ron Herrera Resign
October 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon still in office as of Thursday afternoon By Dolores Quintana Condemnations against the racist...
Local Artist Collective Hosts Live Shows and Wine Tasting in Unique Places
October 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations..Video sponsored by...
Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.
October 13, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...
Restaurateurs in Venice Boulevard Strip Mall in Tough Spot Following Recent Fire
October 12, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
September 17 fire destroys feline boarding center killing 17 cats. Nearby restaurant owners now struggling to make ends meet By...
Venice Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List
October 12, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Superba, Night + Market make list from Tasting Table By Dolores Quintana Tasting Table has published a list of the...
Disabled Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games
October 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games..Video sponsored by School of Rock.
