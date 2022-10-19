October 19, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Festive Pumpkin Patch Mr. Bones Celebrates 35 years

Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded even more, see what’s new in this video.
.
Video sponsored by Santa Monica College.

in News, Upbeat Beat, Video
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Fall Adoption Drive at Local Animal Shelter

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
News

City Council Still in Disarray as Cedillo and de Leon Refuse to Resign

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

Pressure continues to mount on Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign By Dolores Quintana As the pressure continues to...
Crime, News, Video

Local Artist Asks for Stolen Paintings to be Returned After Gallery Break in

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings..Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.
Crime, News

Wheelchair Bound Man Brutally Stabbed in Mar Vista

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

LAPD seeks suspect wanted in connection to October 3 incident Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Area are...
Dining, News

Fat Sal’s Host Official Grand Opening at Washington Square

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

Latest eatery to open at Venice Beach shows signs of a local economy rebounding and coming out of COVID-19! By...

3659-3663 S. Motor Avenue, seen in 2020. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

68-Unit Apartment Underway in Palms on Site of Former Montessori School

October 15, 2022

Read more
October 15, 2022

Construction continues at 3659 South Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana Construction on the new structure at 3659 South Motor Avenue...

Photo: Virtually Here Studios.
News, Real Estate

Venice Home From Award-Winning Architect Hits Market

October 15, 2022

Read more
October 15, 2022

Charlie Sutherland-designed home for sale for $5.89 million By Dolores Quintana A home built by Scottish architect Charlie Sutherland has...
News, Real Estate

Bel-Air Mega Mansion’s Electricity Bills Cost $80,000 Per Month

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

A look at the electricity bill for 105,000 square foot mansion By Dolores Quintana The world’s biggest mega mansion, The...
News, Video

Housing Over Transportation, Veterans Speak Out During Biden’s Visit to VA

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...
News

Fallout Continues in LA City Council Scandal as Nury Martinez and Ron Herrera Resign

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon still in office as of Thursday afternoon By Dolores Quintana Condemnations against the racist...
Entertainment, Food & Drink, Music, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Artist Collective Hosts Live Shows and Wine Tasting in Unique Places

October 13, 2022

Read more
October 13, 2022

‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations..Video sponsored by...

Grilled amberjack from 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.

October 13, 2022

Read more
October 13, 2022

New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...

Photo: LAFD/Harry Garvin.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Restaurateurs in Venice Boulevard Strip Mall in Tough Spot Following Recent Fire

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

September 17 fire destroys feline boarding center killing 17 cats. Nearby restaurant owners now struggling to make ends meet  By...

Tom kha kai from Night +Market in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

Superba, Night + Market make list from Tasting Table By Dolores Quintana  Tasting Table has published a list of the...
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Disabled Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games..Video sponsored by School of Rock.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR