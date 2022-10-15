Venice Home From Award-Winning Architect Hits Market

Charlie Sutherland-designed home for sale for $5.89 million

By Dolores Quintana

A home built by Scottish architect Charlie Sutherland has now hit the market in Venice as reported by The Dirt.com. While the architect is famous for designing high-profile commercial properties like the British Embassy in Berlin, Bill Scott Sculpture Centre at Edinburgh Sculpture Workshops and Chengdu Museum in China, he also designed a home in Los Angeles in 2017.

Listed for $4.89 million, the home is within walking distance of Venice Beach, located at 21 27th Ave.

Michael Grady of The Agency says, as quoted by The Dirt.com, the home is “designed by one of the most iconic architects in the world.” and is “the perfect marriage of form and function with its indoor-outdoor living spaces.”

The listing describes the home and says,” Organized around a full height courtyard void allowing dappled light to penetrate the deep plan, the living spaces feature walls of glass that open to the leafy streetscapes, multiple balconies, and ocean views while maintaining a sense of privacy. The great room showcases a sunken living room with fireplace, a concrete bar above the courtyard, and a chef’s Bulthaup kitchen with Gaggenau ovens and Miele appliances. All 3 bedrooms feature en suite baths with glass showers or soaking tubs. The ultimate amenity for entertaining, the rooftop living area has a BBQ kitchen, dining terrace, and views to the Pacific. Featuring a garden as well as a courtyard and parking for 3 cars.”

Listing agent Grady states that the home’s most enticing feature is “It’s roof room entertaining and living terrace with its own kitchen, dining terrace and views to the Pacific. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind property.” as quoted by The Dirt.com.