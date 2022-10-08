October 8, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

LA City Council Votes to End Eviction Moratorium

Moratorium will end by February 2023

By Dolores Quintana

After almost three years, The Los Angeles City Council has voted to end the COVID-19 eviction protections by February of 2023. After receiving a report from their staff, the City Council held a vote on October 4. 

Covid eviction protections have been controversial because landlord groups feel as if they were being treated unfairly. The ordinance stated that “No Owner shall endeavor to evict or evict a residential tenant for a no-fault reason during the Local Emergency Period.” to protect tenants who were not able to work because of the Covid shutdown and who had trouble finding work in the disarrayed economy after the shutdown ended. 

The vote to allow the Covid eviction protections to sunset as of February 1, 2023, passed with 14 yes votes. City Council President Nury Martinez said, “…the goal is [to] preserve the livelihood of our housing providers while still transitioning from temporary Covid era protections to permanent tenant protections. 

City Council President Martinez expanded on the topic by saying,” This policy was intended solely to keep people housed and keep them off the streets. Now it is time that we not only keep people off the streets, that we protect people’s housing and protect their financial well-being.”

Landlord Wayne Harris said, as quoted by The Los Angeles Times, “I worked hard all my life to purchase my building, not to house people rent-free. If the government wants to implement something where people don’t have to pay rent, implement something where we get paid and made whole.”

Past due rent accrued during the pandemic was not forgiven, so renters will have to pay the back rent but have until, at a minimum, August of 2023 to do so. 

According to the Los Angeles Times, evictions have been ramping up since June of this year, “Residential eviction filings across L.A. County in June totaled nearly 3,400, according to L.A. County Superior Court records compiled by Kyle Nelson, a postdoctoral researcher at UCLA.” and have finally managed to return to a level that is higher than pre-pandemic eviction rates. 

The motion passed at the October 4th vote after open public comment and comments from City Council members by a vote of 12 ayes and three abstentions due to absence. Councilmembers Bonin, Krekorian and Price were the abstaining members.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Column: When Ultra-Dense Isn’t Dense Enough

October 8, 2022

Read more
October 8, 2022

It will surprise almost no one to learn that San Francisco is the most densely populated city in California. With...
News

Fault Line Along LA’s Coast Could Unleash Huge Earthquake on Scale of San Andreas

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone  By Dolores Quintana Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron...

A fire burns along the Venice Canals Sunday night. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime, News

Fire Along Venice Canals That Destroyed Home Started by Homeless, Neighbors Say

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

Cause of Sunday night fire remains under investigation by LAFD Neighbors of a Venice Canal home that burned down over...

Marianne Williamson speaking with attendees at the 2019 Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Photo: Gage Skidmore.
News

Spiritualist, Best-Selling Author Marianne Williamson Endorses Erin Darling for LA City Council

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

By Nick Antonicello A former candidate for the presidency who is a national best selling author and spiritualist has endorsed...

Mike Newhouse. Photo: Official.
News

LA City Councilmember Rodriguez, Former VNC President, LA Zoning Administrator Newhouse Endorse Park in CD-11

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Traci Park picked up two noteworthy endorsements last week in LA City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez and former...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Column: The Rule of Law – 41.18, Erin Darling and Traci Park

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

A lot has been made the past couple of years about justice and public safety in Los Angeles. Emotions run...

El Primo Tacos. Photo: Sam Catanazaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Taco Spot Named Among Top-100 Places in U.S.

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Yelp includes El Primo Tacos as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States By...

Photo: LAX
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Terminal 3 is LAX’s New Food Hub

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Alfred Coffee, Native, Chicken + Beer and more set to come to the all-new Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana A...

Arnold Maeda was only 15-years-old when he, his family and dog (pictured) were forced away from their home and into an internment camp. Photo: MMG Archives.
News

Third Annual Arnold Maeda Manzanar Pilgrimage Grant Application Period Now Open

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Applications due January 6, 2022 Submitted by the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument (VJAMM) Committee The Venice Japanese American Memorial...
News, Video

Chevy Takes Over Electric Avenue For EV Test Drive Event in Venice

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Residents Battling City of LA Over Westchester Park Homeless Encampment

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Over $8,300 raised by group of Westchester residents By Dolores Quintana A group of Westchester residents has appealed to the...
News

Light Restoration at Venice Pier Now Underway!

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

LA City officials making necessary corrections and installations to have pier lit again sometime by mid-October! By Nick Antonicello Light...

A fire burns along the Venice Canals Sunday night. Photo: Citizen App.
News

Fire Along Venice Canals Destroys Home and Damages Three Others

October 3, 2022

Read more
October 3, 2022

Cause of Sunday night fire remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro A fire Sunday night destroyed a home under construction...
Real Estate, Video

Mixed-use Apartments Replacing Chipotle Under Review

October 3, 2022

Read more
October 3, 2022

The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
News, Real Estate

Ribbon Cutting Held for Venice-Adjacent Affordable Housing Project in Santa Monica

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Project will bring 37 units of 100 percent affordable housing to Lincoln Boulevard and Pacific Street By Dolores Quintana Community...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR