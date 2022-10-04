October 4, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro

Residents Battling City of LA Over Westchester Park Homeless Encampment

Over $8,300 raised by group of Westchester residents

By Dolores Quintana

A group of Westchester residents has appealed to the public on the crowdfunding site Go Fund Me to raise money to pay for legal fees they are incurring during their legal battle with the City of Los Angeles as reported by ABC7.com. The Westchester Playa Community Coalition has hired lawyer John Murdock to squash City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s plans for safe parking for the unhoused living in their vehicles in the City of Westchester.  

The disputed parking lot is at Westchester Park and one of the parking lots nearby has already been a bone of contention between the CD11 City Councilmember and this group of residents. 

The group explained the situation on their GoFundMe page which says, “Bonin tried to convert a parking lot by the pool into city-approved 24-hour homeless vehicle dwelling, meaning full-time living, within 150 feet of a child care facility and a baseball field and 400 feet of the community pool

We were blindsided when we learned that the RAP commissioners were supportive of the plan. So we hired John Murdock, who has decades of litigation experience representing people fighting projects such as Bonin’s 24-hour “Safe Parking” plan.

John wrote a letter to the RAP Commissioners on September 14, and he was preparing to ask the court to stop Bonin’s plan if the RAP Commissioners voted in favor of it.”

As of Monday afternoon, over $8,300 has been raised of the group’s $10,000 goal. 

The Westchester Playa Community Coalition claimed victory after the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks allowed the Safe Parking agreement to expire on October 2 and canceled a planned emergency meeting meant to consider the request. The second parking lot that Councilmember Bonin plans to use for safe parking is under the jurisdiction of the City of Los Angeles. 

Debra Huston, a member of the Westchester Playa Community Coalition, said as quoted by ABC7.com, “This parking lot is under city jurisdiction, not recreation and parks, so while recreation and parks are cleaning up the other parking lots in the park to make them safe for children, seniors, our council member will not clean up this parking lot.” 

We reached out for comment to City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s office, but have not received a response before press time.

in News
Related Posts
News

Light Restoration at Venice Pier Now Underway!

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

LA City officials making necessary corrections and installations to have pier lit again sometime by mid-October! By Nick Antonicello Light...

A fire burns along the Venice Canals Sunday night. Photo: Citizen App.
News

Fire Along Venice Canals Destroys Home and Damages Three Others

October 3, 2022

Read more
October 3, 2022

Cause of Sunday night fire remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro A fire Sunday night destroyed a home under construction...
News, Real Estate

Ribbon Cutting Held for Venice-Adjacent Affordable Housing Project in Santa Monica

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Project will bring 37 units of 100 percent affordable housing to Lincoln Boulevard and Pacific Street By Dolores Quintana Community...

Rendering: Plus Architects.
News, Real Estate

Excavation Begins for 85-Unit Mixed-Use Development on Venice Boulevard

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard  By Dolores Quintana The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a...

Photo: Compass.com
News, Real Estate

One of Venice’s Most Unique Homes Hits Market

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

$5.8 million price tag on Grand Boulevard property By Dolores Quintana  One of Venice’s most unique homes is now up...

Marymount California University campus. Photo: Courtesy of Marymount California University/Luxury Level.
News, Upbeat Beat

UCLA Expands With New Sites in South Bay

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

By acquiring the Marymount California University campus UCLA extends its teaching, learning and housing capacity By Bill Kisliuk/UCLA Newsroom UCLA...
News, Transportation

Mask Mandate No Longer in Place for LA Metro

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Masking no longer required at LAX as well  By Dolores Quintana As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted...
News

Venice’s Homeless Count Results Being Questioned

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

LA City Council motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently  By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro After the...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation By Sam Catanzaro Next week two...

Photo: Facebook (@lovecoffeebar).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ocean Park’s Love Coffee Bar Opening Mar Vista Location

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop  By Dolores Quintana Love Coffee Bar, a Santa...

Photo: ramenking.co
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Marina del Rey Location Planned for Popular San Gabriel Valley Ramen Restaurant

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

13 Los Angeles locations planned for Ramen King, including Westfield Century City and the Marina del Rey  By Dolores Quintana...

600 Venice Boulevard. Photo: Google.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Restaurant Moving Into Former Zinque Space on Venice Boulevard

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Paloma Restaurant + Bar coming to 600 Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Venice is about to get another new restaurant...
News, Upbeat Beat

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, 7 to 9 p.m. Laugh ‘til you cry with your four-legged friend by your side! On...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Chamber Is Hiring!

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce The Venice Chamber of Commerce is seeking a Chief Operating Officer to manage...

Dr. Jane Goodall. Photo:JaneGoodall.org
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR