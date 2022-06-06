Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Teen Driver Sentenced To Five Month Probation Camp For Mowing down Mother And Infant
* L.A. Sheriff Department Increases Beach Patrols For The Summer
Teen Driver Sentenced To Five Month Probation Camp For Mowing down Mother And Infant: YO! Venice Show – June 6th, 2022
Two Westside Men Honored for Saving Police Officer From Cardiac Arrest
June 4, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Jose Barron and Anthony Diaz honored for saving police officer having cardiac arrest By Dolores Quintana The American Red Cross...
CASA/LA Benefit Raises $800,000 for Child Welfare & Juvenile Justice Services at Skirball Center
June 4, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
REIMAGINE Gala hosted by Topher & Ashley Grace raised funds at 10th annual event By Staff Writer Court Appointed Special...
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Mails Notices of Delinquent Payments for Property Owners
June 3, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Keith Knox, Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, is in the process of mailing approximately 162,000 Notices of Delinquency...
LAX Gets New Video Game Lounge
June 3, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Lounge is known as Gameway and is designed to draw travelers to the airport earlier than their flight time By...
Assembly Bill AB 2691 Could Bring Cannabis Sales to Farmers Markets
June 2, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Bill passes California Assembly’s Appropriations Committee By Dolores Quintana Farmers markets might get a lucrative new revenue stream and a...
LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Introduces Legislation Aimed at Price Gouging at Gas Stations
June 2, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Staff Writer This week, in response to the sharp increases in oil prices, Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz...
Two People Shot at Marina del Rey Bar Over Memorial Day Weekend
June 2, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Fin & Feathers scene of shooting Saturday night By Sam Catanzaro Two people were shot at a Marina del Rey...
The Queens of the Peach Variety
June 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Scott Farms, who has been at the farmers market since 1982, shows us two peach varieties with ‘queen’ in the...
Santa Monica’s Izzy’s Deli Permanently Closed
June 1, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Longtime 24-hour deli closes after after nearly 50 years of service By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica landmark Izzy’s Deli has...
PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend
June 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge brought together our service members with community youth in honor of a...
Venice Pride Month Is Kicks Off This Weekend With Celebrations! YO! Venice Show – May 31st, 2022
May 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Autistic Man Missing For Over A Week Found Safe* Venice Pride...
Live Music, Food, and Fun Event Supporting Local Animal Shelter This Weekend!
May 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation is hosting an open house event on June 4th between 12pm – 3pm to raise...
Mar Vista Getting Small Home Development
Barrington 10 will boat 10 homes between 1,700 and 2,200 square feet By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista will also be...
The ‘Venue’ Development Tops-Out in Palms
Development sits on the T-shaped property at 3664 – 3688 Overland Avenue and at 3667 – 3673 Keystone Avenue By...
Environmental Review Begins for West Los Angeles Civic Center Redevelopment
The West LA Commons set to bring 926 units of housing and 36,569 square feet of retail to Santa Monica...
