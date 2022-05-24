May 25, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Pride Festival and Parade Around the Corner

Live music, DJ sets, Sunday parade and more come to Venice Beach Recreation Center June 4 & 5 

By Staff Writer

The Venice Pride Festival is just around the corner, a two day event with live performances and for the first time ever, a parade. 

The event, hosted by Venice Pride, will take place June 4 and 5 from noon to 10 p.m. at the Venice Beach Recreation Center. Tickets cost $20 per person, per day and can be purchased at venicepride.org. Proceeds will benefit Venice Pride, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to education, to the commemoration of LGBT heritage and to the celebration of LGBT culture and liberation. 

The festival will feature performances from an array of local artists, including Gess, Boy Untitled, Polartropical, SNG and AH-MER-AH-SU. 

In addition, on Sunday there will be a parade. Checking in at .66 miles, the parade will start at the Rose Avenue near Ocean Front Walk and proceed south on the boardwalk to Windward Avenue. The parade will take place over an approximately 2 hour period. This is the first such parade associated with the Venice Pride festival. 

The festival has closed the application process for the parade. Applications to be an exhibitor, however, are still open. Visit venicepride.org/festival/register/ to apply.

