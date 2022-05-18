May 19, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Courtesy of Facebook

Cacio e Pizza Is Lemonade Founder’s New Restaurant In Playa Vista

Proposed Restaurant Will Have Seating For 86 Inside And 64 Outside

Cacio E Pizza is the newest restaurant from Lemonade Restaurant Group owner Alan Jackson and will be located at 12746 W. Millennium Drive as reported by What Now Philadelphia

Originally, the new restaurant was going to be located in the 800 Degrees Pizza space but a representative of RUNWAY Playa Vista told What Now Los Angeles that this was not the case. 

Alan Jackson said to What Now Los Angeles that this project is currently on hold but that this was only a pause on his plans. He submitted plans to the Los Angles Planning Department for a restaurant that would measure 5,045 square feet with 86 interior seats within 1,300 square feet of dining space, a 280 square foot bar area, and 64 available seats on the 1,248 square foot patio outside. 

Cacio E Pizza will be the area’s primary pizza space and will not be located in RUNWAY Playa Vista, however, because it will be located nearby, the restaurant should benefit from RUNWAY’s normal foot traffic. 

Jackson not only owns Lemonade but also owns Bull & Butterfly, which is located within RUNWAY. Cacio E Pizza will be located between Common Grounds Park and The Lawn.

Food & Drink
