The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c content this fruit can also be used to create some unique twists on traditional recipes.
.
Video brought to you by Bike Shop Santa Monica.
An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie
The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c content this fruit can also be used to create some unique twists on traditional recipes.
A Westwood Restaurant Serves 94,500 Individual Meals to Local Seniors During the Pandemic. But They Aren’t Stopping There
May 4, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Delphi Greek celebrates 36 years in business with more to come By Susan Payne A “welcome” sign in Greek letters...
Vegan Burger Joint Now Open in Venice
May 4, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Honeybee Burger up and running on Lincoln Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Honeybee Burger is now officially open at 326 Lincoln...
Bronze Origami Sculptures Highlight Importance of Public Art
May 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Artist Robert Lang talks about the importance of public art and the inspiration behind the bronze origami sculptures in downtown...
Polo Season Returns to Will Rogers Historic Polo Fields
May 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
May marks the beginning of polo season at the Will Rogers Polo Fields. Experience this fun sport while learning about...
Venice High School Ranked Among Top Schools In California In New Report: YO! Venice Show – May 2nd, 2022
May 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Takuma Burger Owner Defends Customers After Homeless Man Attacks Crowd* Venice High...
Citrus Without Acidity?
April 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Citrus without the acidity? Lemons that look like hands? Friend’s Ranches has many varieties of citrus this season for all...
Japanese Seafood Market Planned for Mar Vista
April 27, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Yama Seafood coming to 1709 W. National Blvd By Dolores Quintana Yama Seafood, the San Gabriel based seafood market and...
California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Streamline Permitting for Street Vendors
April 27, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Senate Bill 972 passes California State Legislature By Dolores Quintana Despite the fact that the California Safe Sidewalk Vending Act...
Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters
April 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Santa Monica Auctions Showcasing World Class Fine Art at Bergamot Station Auction event.
April 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live outdoor art auction on May 15th at Bergamot Station Arts Center. See...
LA IPA Fest Returns to Brennan’s
April 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
60 beers from across California coming to Brennan’s in Marina del Rey By Dolores Quintana LA IPA Festival is returning...
Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant
April 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa...
Meet the Officers of SMPD Beat One
April 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
In this four part series we’ll be getting to know community police officers who patrol each beat in Santa Monica....
“Awake & Bake” to Celebrate National Cold Brew Coffee Day with Local Bakery
April 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
STōK Cold Brew and DK’s Donuts & Bakery are offering a joint combo in celebration of National Cold Brew Coffee...
$2M Dollars And Hundreds Of Pounds Of Cannabis Seized On Glencoe Avenue: YO! Venice Show – April 18th, 2022
April 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* L.A Lifts Moratorium On Towing Parked Rvs And Campers* $2M Dollars And...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie
The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...Read more
POPULAR
Nobel Laureate and Education Activist Malala Yousafzai to Speak in Beverly Hills
May 15, 2022 at Saban Theatre Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel recipient and activist for education and equality is coming...Read more