May 3, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Cat Gravely Injured in Playa del Rey Home Fire

Delgany Avenue home damaged in Saturday night fire

A cat was gravely injured in a fire that broke out in a Playa del Rey home over the weekend. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Saturday, April 30 around 8:15 p.m. at 8227 Delgany in Playa del Rey. The reporting party described a two-story, single-family home with heavy fire showing from an attached garage. 

The fire spread from the one-story attached garage and burned through the muhc of the home’s second story, the LAFD reported. In addition, the blaze burned through the entire attic of the home. 

According to the LAFD, it took 61 firefighters 64 minutes to fully extinguish the flames. Crews managed to keep the fire to the one home. 

Paramedics treated one occupant for minor burns. One firefighter was injured by falling debris. According to the LAFD, they were treated on the scene and continued fighting the fire. 

Sadly, however, the LAFD reported that a pet cat was in grave condition following the blaze. Crews performed resuscitative measures on the cat, according to the LAFD. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the LAFD.

in News
