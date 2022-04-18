East Venice Neighborhood Association Will Hold CD11 Candidate Forum

Attendees can submit questions prior to the forum

Another CD11 candidate forum will be held by The East Venice Neighborhood Association (EVNA) via Zoom.

All eight of the candidates on the ballot will attend. This is a great opportunity to get to know the candidates better and to help make your choice at election time. Attendees can submit questions for the candidates in advance of the forum. All you have to do is send your question in an email to EVNA.Venice@gmail.com. Feel free to contact the EVNA if you have any questions.

The event will be moderated. The details are below.

CD11 Candidate Forum

Wednesday, April 20 – 7:30 to 9pm

EVNA is hosting candidates Erin Darling, Greg Good, Allison Holdorff Polhill, Misanon “Soni” Lloyd, James Murez, Mike Newhouse, Traci Park and Mat Smith.

Zoom invitation: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81828169291

Or One tap mobile:

US: +16699006833,,81828169291# or

+13462487799,,81828169291#

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 669 900 6833 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 253 215 8782 or

+1 929 436 2866 or

+1 301 715 8592 or

+1 312 626 6799

Webinar ID: 818 2816 9291

International numbers available:

https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kwVG7hkMD