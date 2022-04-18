April 19, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Photos

East Venice Neighborhood Association Will Hold CD11 Candidate Forum

Attendees can submit questions prior to the forum

Another CD11 candidate forum will be held by The East Venice Neighborhood Association (EVNA) via Zoom. 

All eight of the candidates on the ballot will attend. This is a great opportunity to get to know the candidates better and to help make your choice at election time. Attendees can submit questions for the candidates in advance of the forum. All you have to do is send your question in an email to EVNA.Venice@gmail.com. Feel free to contact the EVNA if you have any questions. 

The event will be moderated. The details are below. 

CD11 Candidate Forum 
Wednesday, April 20 – 7:30 to 9pm

EVNA is hosting candidates Erin Darling, Greg Good, Allison Holdorff Polhill, Misanon “Soni” Lloyd, James Murez, Mike Newhouse, Traci Park and Mat Smith.

Zoom invitation:  https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81828169291
Or One tap mobile: 
US: +16699006833,,81828169291#  or
+13462487799,,81828169291# 
Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 669 900 6833  or
+1 346 248 7799  or
+1 253 215 8782  or
+1 929 436 2866  or
+1 301 715 8592  or
+1 312 626 6799 

Webinar ID: 818 2816 9291
International numbers available:
https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kwVG7hkMD

in News
Related Posts
Soni Lloyd Photo: Courtesy
News, Opinion

Column: “We Need A Working-Class Minority Voice That Is Centered For The Rest Are Just More Of The Same.”

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Venice HS Teacher, Union Rep and All-American Track Star makes the case for real change in CD-11 race to succeed...
News, Video

$2M Dollars And Hundreds Of Pounds Of Cannabis Seized On Glencoe Avenue: YO! Venice Show – April 18th, 2022

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* L.A Lifts Moratorium On Towing Parked Rvs And Campers* $2M Dollars And...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Poll Finds That Many Californians Feel Economic Anxiety About Housing Costs

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Poll also finds that some Californians have considered moving away By Dolores Quintana A new poll released this week showed...

Photo: Courtesy of Robert Zymet
News

DeCarrera Fine Art Can Help You Navigate The Art World

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Robert Zymet is an expert who has his finger on the pulse of the art world. By Dolores Quintana Have...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

CBRE Brokered Sale Of Property In Marina Del Rey After Renovation

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

The campus was completely renovated in 2018 By Dolores Quintana The office building at 5005 McConnell Avenue in Marina del...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LA Business Council Warns That The City Can’t Build Enough Housing Without Major Policy Changes

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Council calls for sweeping reform By Dolores Quintana The LA Business Council (LABC) has given the City of Los Angeles...
News

Malibu Considering Sending Homeless People Outside City for Shelter

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

Plan would house homeless people within city limits in other municipalities By Dolores Quintana In a special Malibu City Council...

Photo: LAPD Pacific Division.
Crime, News

Marina del Rey Drug Bust Nets Hundreds of Pounds of Cannabis, $2 Million Dollars

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

Two suspects arrested following search warrant last week By Dolores Quintana According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two suspects...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics

April 13, 2022

Read more
April 13, 2022

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont Miramar!

April 13, 2022

Read more
April 13, 2022

The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show will showcase a fine selection of handcraft and artisan supplies at the Fairmont...

VJAMM Committee members, former internees and local lawmakers and activists celebrate the one-year anniversary of the monument in 2018. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Commemoration and Hama Sushi Fundraiser Set for Next Week

April 12, 2022

Read more
April 12, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 virtual event followed by evening fundraiser at Hama Sushi By Sam Catanzaro  In April of 1942,...
News, Video, Wellness

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans

April 12, 2022

Read more
April 12, 2022

Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...
Crime, News

Man Shot to Death in Venice

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

April 8 shooting at Main and Sunset remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a suspect wanted...
News, Video

House Fire On Superba Under Investigation: YO! Venice Show – April 11th, 2022

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* NFT Event In Support Of Ukraine Showcases Ukrainian Children’s Art * House Fire...
News, Video

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

April 9, 2022

Read more
April 9, 2022

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR