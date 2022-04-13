April 13, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont Miramar!

The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show will showcase a fine selection of handcraft and artisan supplies at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel. The three day show begins Friday, April 22 and goes through Sunday, April 24, and presents 150 exhibits of artisan jewelry, beads, gemstones, clothing, handcrafted textiles, and accessories.

Show goers can meet artists, artisans, and tradespeople -showcasing vast and eclectic displays of new and old, traditional and contemporary, finished pieces and components. From handcrafted beads and jewelry, hand sewn clothing, to fine gems, findings, antique beads, and ancient finds. You’re bound to find something you’ve never seen before!

Shop from the artisans themselves, browse fresh, exciting new designs and find products that reflect originality, traditional skill, natural colors, and sustainable materials –each one being an original work of art.  Get creative and try your hand at mixed media and jewelry making techniques in one of the many interactive workshops that are offered throughout the show.

Santa Monica Bead & Design Show brings together the elements for an unusually dynamic and interactive shopping experience, with the finest selection of artisan handcraft, in sync with this historic property, and its spectacular setting above the scenic bluffs of Santa Monica beach at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel, April 22 – 24, Friday – Saturday, 10am-6pm, Sunday 10am – 5pm. Tickets are $8 online, or $10 at the door, good for all three days. Santa Monica Bead & Design Show is open to the public –everyone is welcome. Visit www.beadanddesign.com, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Garan-Beadagio, LLC produces 14 annual shows in Pasadena, Santa Monica, Walnut Creek, San Rafael, and Tucson. While each one promotes artisanship, handcraft, and design in its unique way, they share the tradition of offering the public the widest range of artisan creations to be found anywhere.


