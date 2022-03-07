The City of Santa Monica’s own Sustainability analyst discusses the future of the City’s EV Action Plan in this video brought to you by Sunshine Camp.
The Future of EV Charging Stations in Santa Monica
Local Rotary Club Accepting Applications for Community Grants
March 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Rotary Club Foundation is dedicated to promoting and encouraging charitable, scientific, literary, and educational activities within the...
Celebrate Woman-Owned Restaurants on Westside With Regarding Her Festival
March 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Festival running through March 13 By Dolores Quintana The Regarding Her (Re: Her) Festival has returned in 2022 to celebrate...
Popular SF Sandwich Shop Opening Venice-Area Shop
March 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Marina del Rey shop in the works for Marina del Rey. By Dolores Quintana Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is expanding...
Spring Greens to Add to Your Next Dish
March 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coleman Family Farms has unique spring greens that are sure to jazz up your next meal. .Video sponsored by Sheriff Alex...
Column: Venice’s Favorite Son
March 9, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Nico Ruderman offers real solutions in his election bid to get to Sacramento as our new Assembly member! By Nick...
Kristin Crowley Is Confirmed by City Council as First Female LAFD Fire Chief
March 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Crowley also to be first openly LGBTQ person to be chief By Dolores Quintnaa Kristin Crowley, current Deputy Chief of...
Inaugural Dragon Boat Festival Held At Burton Chace Park
March 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Team U.S.A racer talks about his love of the sport and the first ever Dragon Boat Festival held this past...
Illegal Dumping Is the Focus of City Council’s Newest Approved Motions
March 8, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Most of Councilmember Kevin de León’s Clean Streets Plan approved by lawmakers By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Kevin de León,...
Pygmy Sperm Whale Euthanized After Washing Ashore in Malibu
March 8, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Adult pygmy sperm whale stranded on beach Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A pygmy sperm whale that washed ashore at...
Work Continues Relocate Venice Beach Homeless Population: Yo! Venice Show – March 7th, 2022
March 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Work Continues Relocate Venice Beach Homeless Population* New LAPD Policy Requires Officers...
LA Lawmakers Direct City to Offer Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy First Right of Refusal Before Future Sales of Hillside Surplus Property
March 5, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
City Council motion applies to City-owned parcels By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have directed the city to offer the...
Five-Story Development Would Bring 10 Units to Venice High School Area
March 5, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Development in the works at the corner of Moore and Caswell By Dolores Quintana A new development is in the...
LA City Controller Report Shows Average Cost of Supportive Housing Unit Nearly $600,000
March 5, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
City Controller report details rising costs for supportive housing By Dolores Quintana In a report titled The Problems and Progress...
Amazon Books Poised to Leave Marina del Rey
March 4, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Amazon announces closure of all brick-and-mortar stores By Sam Catanzaro Marina del Rey is is poised to lose a bookstore...
Yo! Venice Goes “One on One” with Mayoral Hopeful Joe Buscaino!
March 4, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello, Yo! Venice Columnist Councilman Joe Buscaino sat down with Yo! Venice to discuss the issues important to...
