What is the difference between cage free and free range eggs? Today we chat with a local farmer about the differences between egg types, their uses, and where the chickens live in this video sponsored by Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
Cage Free or Free Range?
Gluten Free Restaurant Offers Over 30 Wines By The Glass at New Location
March 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
From the creators of Sinners & Saints comes a new local gem, 401k Restaurant offers a fully gluten free menu...
Santa Monica City Hall Reopens to Public
March 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After closing in March 2020 Santa Monica City Hall has reopened to the public. Learn what services are available now...
L.A Awarded $1.7 M To House 65 Homeless Individuals: Yo! Venice Show – February 28th 2022
February 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* L.A Awarded $1.7 M To House 65 Homeless Individuals* Marina City Club...
Protesters Gather in Westwood Calling for U.S Support for Ukraine
February 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A mass of protesters gathered on Veteran and Wilshire Ave to protest the Russian attacks on Ukraine. Hear what protesters...
Red Cross Experiencing Worst Blood Shortage in Over a Decade
February 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
One donation of blood can save up to three lives and The American Red Cross needs your help as our...
Local Diner Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Special Giveaway
February 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Beloved, award-winning local restaurant John O’Groats is celebrating its 40th Anniversary on Saturday, February 26th. In celebration of the big...
Random Acts of Kindness Day Celebrated at Local Cafe
February 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
La La Land Kind Cafe in collaboration with Jergens treated customers to free giveaways during Random Acts of Kindness Day..Video...
Santa Monica Library Goes Fine Free
February 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Public Library is going fine free! Learn more in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.
Spotlight On Black Health And Wellness During Black History Month
February 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Building Bridges Art exchange in collaboration with The City of Santa Monica is highlighting black artists during Black History month...
LA Housing Authority Given Over $47 Million Dollars To Address Homelessness: Yo! Venice Show – February 21st, 2022
February 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* LA Housing Authority Given Over $47 Million Dollars To Address Homelessness* LA...
Snoop Dogg’s Family Opens New Beauty Bar In Santa Monica
February 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Chateau Beauty Bar is the newest black-owned business to open in the heart of Santa Monica. Hear from the owners...
Local Gem Awarded Best Roadside Diner in California
February 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Lovefood.com declared Patrick’s Roadhouse the best roadside diner in California. Learn more about this eccentric restaurant and the history behind...
Self Service Library Access at Ocean Park Branch
February 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Ocean Park Branch Library has a new self service program for accessing materials and technology. .Video brought to you by Kline...
West LA Red Cross Donates Comfort Kits to Veterans
February 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The American Red Cross is supporting our Veterans by supplying comfort kits. Learn how you can get involved in this...
LA Sheriff’s HOST Team Outreach at Ballona Wetlands Homeless Encampment: Yo! Venice Show – February 14th, 2022
February 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* LA Sheriff’s HOST Team Outreach at Ballona Wetlands Homeless Encampment* Oakwood Recreation...
