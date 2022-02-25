February 25, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Red Cross Experiencing Worst Blood Shortage in Over a Decade

One donation of blood can save up to three lives and The American Red Cross needs your help as our Nation experiences one of the worst blood shortages in a decade.
Video sponsored by Deasy Penner Podley

in Video, Wellness
