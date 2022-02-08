February 9, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

2022 Oscar Nominations Have Been Announced

Photo: Mirror Media Group

Power Of The Dog and Dune Lead With The Most Nominations 

By Dolores Quintana

The nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards have been announced and there are some surprises, some snubs and some nominations that have made history.

It is another great year at the Academy for streaming services, Netflix scored 27 nominations this year and got two best picture nominations, for “The Power Of The Dog” and “Don’t Look Up” and a best director nod for Jane Campion, who is the first female director to be nominated twice in the category. “The Power Of The Dog” was also the most nominated film for the year. “Don’t Look Up” received four nominations. 

Apple did very well this year with six nominations, including a Best Picture nod for “Coda” directed by Siân Heder. Heder was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.  Another first was achieved when Denzel Washington received his Best Actor nomination for “The Tragedy Of Macbeth”. With this tenth nod, he is both the most Academy Award nominated Black man in history. 

Amazon Studios didn’t do as well as last year, down from 12 nominations to four nominations, but three of them were in major acting categories for “Being The Ricardos” and one for hair and makeup for “Coming 2 America”.

Warner Brothers nabbed 16 nominations, ten of which went to Dennis Villaneuve’s “Dune” and one of the snubs was that Villaneuve did not get a Best Director nomination. However, “Dune” was one of the rare box office hits that had a simultaneous streaming release. Disney got 23 Oscar nominations. 20th Century Studios and MGM/United Artists got 8 nominations each. Neon scored 6 nominations and A24 nabbed 3. 

“Drive My Car” was another record breaker with its Best Picture nomination. It was released by Sideshow + Janus Films and is the first Japanese film to nab a Best Picture nomination. The film’s co-writer and director Ryusuke Hamaguchi is the third Japanese director to score a Best Director nomination. The film was also nominated for Best International Picture. 

The Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27 and here is a complete list of all the nominees:

BEST PICTURE

“Belfast” Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers
“CODA”Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers)
“Don’t Look Up” Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers
“Drive My Car” Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer
“Dune” Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers
“King Richard” Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers
“Licorice Pizza” Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers
“Nightmare Alley” Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers
“The Power of the Dog” Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers
“West Side Story” Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

BEST DIRECTOR
Paul Thomas Anderson “Licorice Pizza”
Kenneth Branagh “Belfast”
Jane Campion “The Power of the Dog”
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi “Drive My Car”
Steven Spielberg “West Side Story”

BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain “The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman “The Lost Daughter”
Penélope Cruz “Parallel Mothers”
Nicole Kidman “Being the Ricardos”
Kristen Stewart “Spencer”

BEST ACTOR
Javier Bardem “Being the Ricardos”
Benedict Cumberbatch “The Power of the Dog”
Andrew Garfield “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
Will Smith “King Richard”
Denzel Washington “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley “The Lost Daughter”
Ariana DeBose “West Side Story
Judi Dench “Belfast”
Kirsten Dunst “The Power of the Dog”
Aunjanue Ellis “King Richard”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ciarán Hinds “Belfast”
Troy Kotsur “CODA”
Jesse Plemons “The Power of the Dog”
J.K. Simmons “Being the Ricardos”
Kodi Smit-McPhee “The Power of the Dog”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
“Cruella” Jenny Beavan
“Cyrano” Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
“Dune” Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan
“Nightmare Alley” Luis Sequeira
“West Side Story” Paul Tazewell

BEST SOUND
“Belfast” Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
“Dune” Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
“No Time to Die” Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
“The Power of the Dog” Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
“West Side Story” Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
“Don’t Look Up” Nicholas Britell
“Dune” Hans Zimmer
“Encanto” Germaine Franco
“Parallel Mothers” Alberto Iglesias
“The Power of the Dog” Jonny Greenwood

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“CODA” Siân Heder
“Drive My Car” Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
“Dune” Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
“The Lost Daughter” Maggie Gyllenhaal
“The Power of the Dog” Jane Campion

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Belfast” Kenneth Branagh
“Don’t Look Up” Adam McKay, story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
“King Richard” Zach Baylin
“Licorice Pizza” Paul Thomas Anderson
“The Worst Person in the World” Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Entertainment, News
