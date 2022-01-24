January 25, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Mother Of Women Shot On Venice Beach Seeks Help Finding Killer: Yo! Venice Show – January 24th, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.
* Mother Of Women Shot On Venice Beach Seeks Help Finding Killer
* Fire On Abbot Kinney Is Currently Under Investigation
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
