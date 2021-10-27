Venice Beach Tiki Bar Now Open

Belle’s Beach House now open at 24 Windward Ave

By Dolores Quintana

A tiki bar is now up and running in Venice.

According to Time Out.com, the Wish You Were Here restaurant group has opened Belle’s Beach House, a new Tiki style restaurant and bar that is located right on the beach in Venice at 24 Windward Ave.

Patrons will be able to not only sip on classic cocktails, like Mai Tais and Negronis, but on beer, wine, sake and kombucha as well. For food, they are serving sushi, sea bass in miso butter, wagyu steak, as well as lobster rolls and burgers on their menu.

“Belles Beach House aims to transport guests from Los Angeles to the Pacific Islands whilst staying in the heart of Venice Beach. The venue boasts an impressive outdoor covered patio bar, indoor restaurant as well as an additional al fresco dining area. The menu features Hawaiian inspired bites with Japanese influence, vibrant craft Tiki cocktails and a thoughtful wine list,” reads their website.

Wish You Were Here is the same Australian restaurant group that is behind Elephanté and similarly Belle’s will also feature a late night lounge scene with DJs playing sets of “jungle inspired” mix of disco and tropical house” as reported by Time Out.com.