LA City Council Approves $56 Million for Venice, Hollywood Housing Projects

Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021

By Dolores Quintana

LA City Council has approved two new housing developments in Venice and Hollywood and will be funding the developments to the tune of $56 million dollars according to Urbanize. These developments will be built as “affordable and permanent supportive housing”.

Thomas Safran and Associates proposed the first development in Venice at the Thatcher Maintenance Yard which is located in the Oxford Triangle area of Venice. The project is designed by architect Steven Gianetti and will create 98 units of housing. This will be a development for seniors and the buildings will range from one story to three stories in height.

The new project is expected to be completed in 2024. FSY Architects is designing EAH Housing’s Pointe on La Brea apartment project that will be built at the site of a former auto body shop at 843-849 N. La Brea Avenue . The development will stand five stories tall and include 49 low income housing units.