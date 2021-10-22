October 23, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
A rendering of an over 500,000 square foot campus Apple is building on the Culver City-Los Angeles border, as seen from the intersections of Venice and National boulevards Credit: Apple.

Apple Doubling Down on Westside Presence

550,000 + square foot campus planned for Culver-Los Angeles border

By Sam Catanzaro

Apple is doubling down on its Westside presence, planning to build an over 500,00 square foot regional headquarters. 

As reported by Variety, the tech giant is building two facilities along the border of Culver City and the City of Los Angeles that will total more than 550,00 square feet, just blocks from Metro’s Culver City station. The two facilities, located along National, Venice and Washington boulevards, will be connected by a shared wall and will be “mixed use”, an Apple rep told Variety. The property is next to an existing 128,000-square-foot building that Apple currently is leasing. 

Construction is currently underway on the new campus, though Apple is not announcing when the campus will be complete. The new buildings will replace a collection of small commercial and light industrial buildings. 

Apple moved into Culver City in 2014 and currently has more than 1,500 employees working in Los Angeles. In 2018, the company leased a 128,000-square-foot Culver City office at 8777 Washington Boulevard, around two blocks away from the new complex.

Apple TV and Apple Music teams, engineers and machine learning researchers are among the employees currently working in Culver City for the company. Earlier this year, Apple announced plans to grow its Culver City workforce by more than 3,000 employees by 2026. 

The future campus, when finished, will more than double Apple’s footprint in the Los Angeles region.

“It’s a bold expansion,” Petra Durnin, head of market analytics at Raise Commercial Real Estate told the LA Times  “These streaming giants are betting on the strength of demand for content even after the pandemic is over.”

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News

WRAC and LA City Councilmember Call for Anti-Camping Ordinance Enforcement

October 21, 2021

Read more
October 21, 2021

LA City Council President Nury Martinez and other put forward resolution By Dolores Quintana LA City Council President Nury Martinez...

Helicopter footage showing the scene of a shooting near the Ballona Wetlands August 18. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime, News

‘Known Gang Member’ Arrested in Connection to Ballona Wetlands Shooting

October 21, 2021

Read more
October 21, 2021

LAPD arrest unnamed suspect this month wanted for August shooting By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a “known gang member”...
Crime, News

Homeless Man Sleeping in Venice-Adjacent Park Set on Fire

October 21, 2021

Read more
October 21, 2021

Suspect at large in October 16 incident By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica police are searching for a suspect wanted for...
Crime, News

Marina del Rey Man Arrested in Connection to 2019 Orange County Murder

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Jonathan Ho, Nicholas Nguyen arrested in relation to murder of Jeffrey Cheng By Sam Catanzaro A Marina del Rey man...
News, Video

Bird Wire’ to Be Installed at Mother’s Beach: YO! Venice Show – October 18, 2021

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ‘Bird Wire’ to Be Installed at Mother’s Beach * LADWP Fixes...
Real Estate

Los Angeles Leads the Nation in Adaptive Reuse for 2022

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Quarter of conversion projects in pipeline located in former offices By Dolores Quintana Adaptive reuse of already existing buildings is...

First Baptist Church of Venice. Photo: City of Los Angeles.
Real Estate

First Baptist Church of Venice Awarded Historic Designation

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 18, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Patch reports that The First Baptist Church of Venice has...

A fire burns in a vacant Venice building in January, 2021. Photo: Citizen.
News, Real Estate

Landlord Sues Snap Over Fire At Former Venice Office

October 16, 2021

Read more
October 16, 2021

Benjamin Schonbrun files lawsuit against Snap, Inc. in connection to January fire By Dolores Quintana A Venice property owner is...

An RV burned in an October 9 fire in Venice. Photo: Nick Antonicello.
News

Venice RV Fire Under Investigation

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

No injuries reported in two separate incidents By Dolores Quintana Two RVs caught fire recently in Venice and Pacific Palisades. ...

Mark Ridley-Thomas and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Facebook (@MRTCD10).
Crime, News

LA City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas Charged With Bribery and Fraud

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

Politician allegedly sought benefits for close Relative in exchange for support of contracts benefiting USC By Sam Catanzaro LA City...

A Coco delivery robot in Venice Photo: Coco (official).
News, Transportation

An Interview with Zach Rash, CEO of Coco Food Robotic Delivery

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

Coco Delivery, is a completely contactless food delivery service that uses human piloted robots to deliver meals from the restaurant...
News, Video

RV Fire Near Whole Foods Under Investigation: YO! Venice Show – October 11, 2021

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * First Baptist Church Of Venice Awarded Historic Designation * RV Fire...
News

Body Found in Venice Beach Waters Identifed

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

October 9 incident remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro A man’s body that was found in the water near the...
News, Video

U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd....

The McRight/Wagner home and studios in Venice. Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

McRight/Wagner Venice Home and Studio on the Market

October 9, 2021

Read more
October 9, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana The McRight/Wagner home and studio is now on the market...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR