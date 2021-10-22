Apple Doubling Down on Westside Presence

550,000 + square foot campus planned for Culver-Los Angeles border

By Sam Catanzaro

Apple is doubling down on its Westside presence, planning to build an over 500,00 square foot regional headquarters.

As reported by Variety, the tech giant is building two facilities along the border of Culver City and the City of Los Angeles that will total more than 550,00 square feet, just blocks from Metro’s Culver City station. The two facilities, located along National, Venice and Washington boulevards, will be connected by a shared wall and will be “mixed use”, an Apple rep told Variety. The property is next to an existing 128,000-square-foot building that Apple currently is leasing.

Construction is currently underway on the new campus, though Apple is not announcing when the campus will be complete. The new buildings will replace a collection of small commercial and light industrial buildings.

Apple moved into Culver City in 2014 and currently has more than 1,500 employees working in Los Angeles. In 2018, the company leased a 128,000-square-foot Culver City office at 8777 Washington Boulevard, around two blocks away from the new complex.

Apple TV and Apple Music teams, engineers and machine learning researchers are among the employees currently working in Culver City for the company. Earlier this year, Apple announced plans to grow its Culver City workforce by more than 3,000 employees by 2026.

The future campus, when finished, will more than double Apple’s footprint in the Los Angeles region.

“It’s a bold expansion,” Petra Durnin, head of market analytics at Raise Commercial Real Estate told the LA Times “These streaming giants are betting on the strength of demand for content even after the pandemic is over.”