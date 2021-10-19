October 19, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Congresswoman Karen Bass in 2018. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Opinion: Housing, Homelessness and the Empty Rhetoric of LA Mayoral Hopefuls Looking to Replace Eric Garcetti!

For who will help Venice get rid of Mike Bonin?

By Nick Antonicello

There is an obvious “disconnect” between this new crop of mayoral candidates looking to succeed the failed administration of lame duck Mayor Eric Garcetti, now seeking political refuse in India while Congresswoman Karen Bass becomes the latest entrant into a race that identifies the central issue of housing and homelessness, but doesn’t have a clue on how to address it!

The Bass announcement was long on flowery rhetoric, but lacked any sense of gravity to the housing and homeless condition that has paralyzed Los Angeles and in particular Venice for some time.

An ally of Garcetti and the embedded status quo, how does a Bass Administration change anything when she has been nothing but a silent supporter of the disastrous era of Eric?

Here in Venice, the host of more homeless than anywhere else in Los Angeles with the exception of Skid Row, what will be the fate of this community under Karen Bass?

Tragically, failed Councilman Michael Bonin, in the throw of yet another recall attempt tries to rehabilitate what’s left of his political career with “I like Mike” placards has endorsed Bass, making it almost impossible for any rational and reasonable Venetian to consider her candidacy moving forward.

Why would Venice support Congresswoman Bass if she thinks Mike Bonin is not part of the problem, but part of the solution when it comes to rampant homelessness, rising crime and the squandering of precious public dollars when it comes to the construction of permanent housing?

Does Bass support Bonin’s “containment” policies that have turned Venice into this homeless ghetto and slum by the sea?

For what is LA’s most undervalued asset that is Venice, is Karen Bass open to the suggestions and advice of a Mike Bonin, and if so why would anyone take her candidacy seriously?

For if Karen Bass views Mike Bonin as a supporter, can she be depended upon to hear the cries and concerns of Venice when our council representative has no standing or support with the residents of Dog Town he pretends to represent?

Last week we saw the 20-count federal indictment of Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas on bribery charges having to do with his time as a LA county supervisor, USC and his disgraced son, who was forced from the legislature and then seeking employment and scholarship in exchange for millions in discretionary county funding his father controlled in this attempted quid pro quo?

And like Mike Bonin, Mark Ridley-Thomas is yet another self-anointed homeless advocate who like Mike has no real accomplishment or solution for this tragic human condition that has gotten worse under the leadership of both Mike and Mark!

Candidate Bass apparently has disowned the Ridley-Thomas endorsement; will she do the same regarding Mike Bonin?

Venice needs to know.

And if she won’t reject his help which seems to be the case, is the Bass candidacy for mayor just more of the stale and tired rerun we have had under both Eric Garcetti and his predecessor Antonio Villaraigosa?

For when was the last time Karen Bass has been to Venice, and will she be escorted by Bonin should she decide to see for herself the state of affairs here at the beach directed and produced by Mike himself?

For this former LA and Sacramento insider, who is now a DC insider that was passed over for a Biden cabinet position is coming home to LA under the premise we need a female mayor more than the notion of a mayor that has a plan to turn LA around?

For the other mayoral aspirants seem equally dismal and disappointing as hopefuls Kevin de Leon, Mike Feuer and even Joe Buscaino appear lost and confused when it comes to clearly articulating what they will do and how they will do it when it comes to the issue of housing and homelessness.

And as this garden party of political candidates talk past each other and offer Venetians little to nothing on how to end this encampment debacle that continues to plague our community, is it any wonder that locals are signing and supporting this Bonin recall effort because no one is really listening as this mayoral “mosh pit” is nothing but more of the same with a wink of the eye and silent support for another term of office for Mike Bonin?

Is nearly nine awful years of Mike Bonin representing Venice proof enough it’s time for him to go?

For isn’t it really time to retire our $300,000 a year councilman, the highest paid in the entire country?

And even more tragic is the notion Venice can somehow “lawyer” its way out of terrible and defective public policy?

For all the lawsuits in the world and thinking that writing checks to underwrite continued litigation somehow works, look around Venice.

For the problem is not “legal,” but “political” and the way you fix your political problem is by picking up a clipboard and ensuring the recall signature drive is successful!

That is the way you dispose of Mike Bonin as councilman.

It is the only sure-fire solution you control as a resident and the one guaranteed way to replace Mike Bonin as he continues to play “chess” while many Venetians would rather play “checkers.”

The author is a member of the Outreach, Parking, Oceanfront Walk and Rules & Selections Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) and can be reached at nantoni@mindpsring.com or (310) 621-3775.

in Opinion
Related Posts
“Why is it that the most residential streets are required to be cleaned and cars removed for that purpose while some of Venice’s most prevalent arteries are now hostage to this invasion of vehicles that in many cases have no insurance or liability and are now permanent housing that go uninspected and are somehow above the law?” writes Nick Opinion in an opinion piece. Photo: Nick Antonicello.
Opinion

Opinion: Mike Bonin is the Status Quo!

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

By Nick Antonicello If one is seeking comedic satire, try digesting Councilman Mike Bonin’s TWITTER feed. The “status quo” as...

“How does one apply the very campaign tactics of former President Donald Trump on one hand, and claim to be a “progressive” on the other?” writes Nick Antonicello in an opinion piece. Photo: Facebook (@mikeBoninCD11).
Opinion

Opinion: Mike Bonin’s Big Lie!

September 28, 2021

Read more
September 28, 2021

By Nick Antonicello How does one apply the very campaign tactics of former President Donald Trump on one hand, and...

Photo: Facebook (@mikeBoninCD11)
Opinion

Opinion: How Low Can You Go?

September 20, 2021

Read more
September 20, 2021

By Nick Antonicello Instead of discussing the issues people really want to talk about like Councilman Mike Bonin’s miserable record...
Opinion

Opinion: Recall Or Reelection: That’s The Choice For D-town Voters When It Comes To Incumbent Mike Bonin

September 16, 2021

Read more
September 16, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There was good news for embattled incumbent Councilman Mike Bonin yesterday in that Governor Gavin Newsom not...

The Venice Boardwalk, June 14, 2021. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Opinion

Opinion: Ten Reasons Why the Venice Boardwalk Got Cleaned Up

September 15, 2021

Read more
September 15, 2021

By Nick Antonicello After years of neglect and outright incompetence when it came to the maintenance of Venice’s Oceanfront Walk...

“Self-congratulations flowed easily the other day among ultra-liberal state legislators after they passed the two most far-reaching housing bills of this year and this century. These are Senate Bills 9 and 10, whose aim is to end single family zoning in most parts of California and allow far more housing density at the will of property owners, even in most fire zone,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Expect a Rebellion Against Key Housing Bills

September 13, 2021

Read more
September 13, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist Self-congratulations flowed easily the other day among ultra-liberal state legislators after they passed the two most...
Opinion

Editorial: Unprofessionalism and Racial Insensitivity at Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. Leaves a Lot to Be Desired

September 10, 2021

Read more
September 10, 2021

By Mirror Media Group Editorial Staff A recent incident in which an executive at Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. flippantly used the events...
Opinion

Opinion: The Venice “Scooter Scourge” Worse Than Ever Before!

September 2, 2021

Read more
September 2, 2021

By Nick Antonicello One needs to be consistent in what outrages one and while many are now somewhat relieved that...

"Why was a problem in which Bonin created allowed to unravel so out-of-control only to be remedied in a few weeks thanks to the intervention of LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva, and a very angry collective mob known as Venice Beach?" writes Nick Antonicello in his latest opinion piece. Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11).
Opinion

Opinion: Bonin’s Curious Victory Lap

August 27, 2021

Read more
August 27, 2021

By Nick Antonicello The boardwalk at Venice Beach became a PR paradise for controversial Councilman Mike Bonin on Saturday as...

"The recent COVID-19 outbreak at the Venice Bridge Housing facility was preventable, avoidable and only occurred because of the insistence of poor public policy decisions by Mayor Eric Garcetti and Councilman Mike Bonin," writes Nick Antonicello in his latest opinion piece. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Opinion

Opinion: Bonin’s Bridge Housing Blunder Creates COVID-19 Cluster

August 20, 2021

Read more
August 20, 2021

By Nick Antonicello The recent COVID-19 outbreak at the Venice Bridge Housing facility was preventable, avoidable and only occurred because...

"Here you have a controversial incumbent in the throw of another potential recall attempt with an opportunity to speak and engage the people at Penmar Park and he doesn’t attend?" writes Nick Antonicello in his latest opinion piece. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Opinion

Opinion: Mike Bonin – A ‘Night Out’ No Show

August 6, 2021

Read more
August 6, 2021

By Nick Antonicello The annual National Night out against Crime held Tuesday evening is a way for LAPD and other...
Opinion

Opinion: Rampant Homelessness is at the Source of Rising Crime at Venice Beach

August 4, 2021

Read more
August 4, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There are those who condone and enable homelessness here in Venice by claiming housing is the “cure-all”...
Opinion

Opinion: Why the Recall of Mike Bonin Matters

July 29, 2021

Read more
July 29, 2021

By Nick Antonicello For the first time in a long time Mike Bonin seems to be actually responding to the...
Opinion

Opinion: Why Silence the Sheriff? Bonin Bashing of Villanueva Backfires at the Wrong Moment!

July 21, 2021

Read more
July 21, 2021

By Nick Antonicello Don’t like the message? Please don’t shoot the messenger! For that seems to be the case when...

"As you stated: 'You can’t beat somebody with nobody.' I’m not nobody, Nick. I’m the woman who is stepping up to beat Mike Bonin," writes Traci Park (pictured). Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

An Open Response To Nick Antonicello

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Editor’s note: this article is a response to an opinion piece by Nick Antonicello last week. By Traci Park Hi...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR