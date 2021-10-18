October 19, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Bird Wire’ to Be Installed at Mother’s Beach: YO! Venice Show – October 18, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* ‘Bird Wire’ to Be Installed at Mother’s Beach
* LADWP Fixes Broken Water Main Causing Road Closures
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
A fire burns in a vacant Venice building in January, 2021. Photo: Citizen.
News, Real Estate

Landlord Sues Snap Over Fire At Former Venice Office

October 16, 2021

October 16, 2021

Benjamin Schonbrun files lawsuit against Snap, Inc. in connection to January fire By Dolores Quintana A Venice property owner is...

An RV burned in an October 9 fire in Venice. Photo: Nick Antonicello.
News

Venice RV Fire Under Investigation

October 15, 2021

October 15, 2021

No injuries reported in two separate incidents By Dolores Quintana Two RVs caught fire recently in Venice and Pacific Palisades. ...

Mark Ridley-Thomas and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Facebook (@MRTCD10).
Crime, News

LA City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas Charged With Bribery and Fraud

October 15, 2021

October 15, 2021

Politician allegedly sought benefits for close Relative in exchange for support of contracts benefiting USC By Sam Catanzaro LA City...
Video, Westside Wellness

Pali High Debuts Fall Musical Avenue Q Live on Stage

October 12, 2021

October 12, 2021

Pali high students bring the musical Avenue Q to the stage for a limited time. Video brought to you by...
Life and Arts, Video

Sneakertopia Brings the History and Culture of Sneakers to Life

October 12, 2021

October 12, 2021

Sneakertopia is the ultimate expression of art and culture for all things sneakers offering a massive in-person experience paired with...

A Coco delivery robot in Venice Photo: Coco (official).
News, Transportation

An Interview with Zach Rash, CEO of Coco Food Robotic Delivery

October 11, 2021

October 11, 2021

Coco Delivery, is a completely contactless food delivery service that uses human piloted robots to deliver meals from the restaurant...
News, Video

RV Fire Near Whole Foods Under Investigation: YO! Venice Show – October 11, 2021

October 11, 2021

October 11, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * First Baptist Church Of Venice Awarded Historic Designation * RV Fire...
Video, Westside Wellness

UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes

October 11, 2021

October 11, 2021

The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...
News

Body Found in Venice Beach Waters Identifed

October 11, 2021

October 11, 2021

October 9 incident remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro A man’s body that was found in the water near the...
News, Video

U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA

October 11, 2021

October 11, 2021

On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd....

The McRight/Wagner home and studios in Venice. Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

McRight/Wagner Venice Home and Studio on the Market

October 9, 2021

October 9, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana The McRight/Wagner home and studio is now on the market...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals

October 8, 2021

October 8, 2021

Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino. Photo: Facebook (@JoeBuscaino)
Crime, News

Buscaino Seeks To Ban Bike Chop Shops

October 7, 2021

October 7, 2021

“Thieves have little or no fear of repercussions of this activity,” Councilmember says By Dolores Quintana  A Los Angeles lawmaker...
Video

OP Cafe Closes Its Doors After 40 Years

October 6, 2021

October 6, 2021

The OP Cafe on Ocean Park Blvd permanently closed its doors last week, learn more in this video brought to...
Video

Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce

October 6, 2021

October 6, 2021

It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from...

