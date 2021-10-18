Bird Wire’ to Be Installed at Mother’s Beach: YO! Venice Show – October 18, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* ‘Bird Wire’ to Be Installed at Mother’s Beach
* LADWP Fixes Broken Water Main Causing Road Closures
Landlord Sues Snap Over Fire At Former Venice Office
October 16, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Benjamin Schonbrun files lawsuit against Snap, Inc. in connection to January fire By Dolores Quintana A Venice property owner is...
Venice RV Fire Under Investigation
October 15, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
No injuries reported in two separate incidents By Dolores Quintana Two RVs caught fire recently in Venice and Pacific Palisades. ...
LA City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas Charged With Bribery and Fraud
October 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Politician allegedly sought benefits for close Relative in exchange for support of contracts benefiting USC By Sam Catanzaro LA City...
Pali High Debuts Fall Musical Avenue Q Live on Stage
October 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Pali high students bring the musical Avenue Q to the stage for a limited time. Video brought to you by...
Sneakertopia Brings the History and Culture of Sneakers to Life
October 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Sneakertopia is the ultimate expression of art and culture for all things sneakers offering a massive in-person experience paired with...
An Interview with Zach Rash, CEO of Coco Food Robotic Delivery
October 11, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Coco Delivery, is a completely contactless food delivery service that uses human piloted robots to deliver meals from the restaurant...
RV Fire Near Whole Foods Under Investigation: YO! Venice Show – October 11, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * First Baptist Church Of Venice Awarded Historic Designation * RV Fire...
UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes
The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...
Body Found in Venice Beach Waters Identifed
October 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
October 9 incident remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro A man’s body that was found in the water near the...
U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA
On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd....
McRight/Wagner Venice Home and Studio on the Market
October 9, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Real Estate Scene October 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana The McRight/Wagner home and studio is now on the market...
LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals
October 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...
Buscaino Seeks To Ban Bike Chop Shops
October 7, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
“Thieves have little or no fear of repercussions of this activity,” Councilmember says By Dolores Quintana A Los Angeles lawmaker...
OP Cafe Closes Its Doors After 40 Years
October 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The OP Cafe on Ocean Park Blvd permanently closed its doors last week, learn more in this video brought to...
Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce
October 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from...
