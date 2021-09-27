September 28, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

NBA Could Bring Pro Outdoor Games To Venice Beach Courts: YO! Venice Show – September 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* NBA Could Bring Pro Outdoor Games To Venice Beach Courts
* Police Arrest Man Charged By The Federal Court For Selling Fentanyl
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College

in News, Video
Video

Local Artist Calls for Public Support to Save Environmental Art Installation from Destruction

September 27, 2021

“Twilight and Yearning” an environmental art installation by sculptor Manfred Müller has sat under the pier for over 20 years...
Video

New Protected Bike Lanes on Ocean Ave Working As Intended?

September 27, 2021

The Ocean Avenue project by the City of Santa Monica installed the first protected bicycle intersections in Santa Monica hear...

Photo: Getty
Crime, News

LAPD Arrest Venice Shooting Suspect

September 22, 2021

36-year-old man arrested in connection to September 21 incident By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Pacific Area...
Video

Local Legends Team Up To Create a Unique Breakfast Brew

September 22, 2021

Santa Monica Brew Works and GroundWork Coffee have teamed up to create a Golden Mocha Coffee Porter, hear from the...
Video

Market Report: Okra The Misunderstood Veggie

September 22, 2021

Okra is one yummy veggie and I didn’t know about it until now! Today we learn how to cook Okra...

The Brig mural, circa 1999. Photo: Courtesy.
Life and Arts, News

Brig Mural Getting Restored

September 21, 2021

Original muralist Art Mortimer restoring iconic painting The historic mural on The Brig building at 1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd. is...
Video

Emergency Preparedness For Pets

September 21, 2021

September is National Preparedness Month and today we learn how to prep your home and animals in case of an...
Video

Westside Vehicle Theft Targets Specific Make and Model

September 21, 2021

The past month showed a spike in vehicle theft of Kia and Hyundai on the Westside. Learn more in this...

Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Recall Bonin Leader’s Home Vandalized After Address Posted on Twitter

September 21, 2021

LAPD investigating September 16 incident By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Katrina Schmitt, one of the leaders of the Recall...
Video

Weekly Skate Meetup Cultivates an Inclusive Community

September 21, 2021

L.A Skate Hunnies was born during the pandemic as a way to connect with others through exercise, in just over...

LAFD crews put out a Venice fire Monday. Photo: Citizen App.
News

LAFD Put Out Venice House Fire

September 20, 2021

No injuries reported in Monday afternoon incident By Sam Catanzaro LAFD crews put out a house fire that broke out...
News, Video

Volunteers Clear Over 5,000 Pounds Of Trash During Saturdays Beach Clean Up: YO! Venice Show – September 20, 2021

September 20, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Volunteers Clear Over 5,000 Pounds Of Trash During Saturdays Beach Clean...
Video

The Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project Has Been Approved

September 20, 2021

The Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners has approved the Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project to widen and...

A Big Blue Bus in service. Photo: City of Santa Monica.
News, Transportation

Is Cash Coming Back for the Big Blue Bus?

September 17, 2021

Santa Monica City Council discusses possibility of restoring cash service for buses  By Dolores Quintana Santa Monica lawmakers recently discussed...

Wendy Galdamez Palma (top left) and her family. Photo: GoFundMe
Crime, News

Inglewood Man Arrested for Playa Del Rey Hit-and-Run That Killed Mother Cradling 3-Year-Old Killed

September 17, 2021

Darwin Dantzler, 39, arrested Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro An Inglewood man was arrested this week in connection to a Playa...

