* NBA Could Bring Pro Outdoor Games To Venice Beach Courts
* Police Arrest Man Charged By The Federal Court For Selling Fentanyl
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College
NBA Could Bring Pro Outdoor Games To Venice Beach Courts: YO! Venice Show – September 27, 2021
Local Artist Calls for Public Support to Save Environmental Art Installation from Destruction
September 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
“Twilight and Yearning” an environmental art installation by sculptor Manfred Müller has sat under the pier for over 20 years...
New Protected Bike Lanes on Ocean Ave Working As Intended?
September 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Ocean Avenue project by the City of Santa Monica installed the first protected bicycle intersections in Santa Monica hear...
LAPD Arrest Venice Shooting Suspect
September 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
36-year-old man arrested in connection to September 21 incident By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Pacific Area...
Local Legends Team Up To Create a Unique Breakfast Brew
September 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Brew Works and GroundWork Coffee have teamed up to create a Golden Mocha Coffee Porter, hear from the...
Market Report: Okra The Misunderstood Veggie
September 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Okra is one yummy veggie and I didn’t know about it until now! Today we learn how to cook Okra...
Brig Mural Getting Restored
September 21, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Original muralist Art Mortimer restoring iconic painting The historic mural on The Brig building at 1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd. is...
Emergency Preparedness For Pets
September is National Preparedness Month and today we learn how to prep your home and animals in case of an...
Westside Vehicle Theft Targets Specific Make and Model
The past month showed a spike in vehicle theft of Kia and Hyundai on the Westside. Learn more in this...
Recall Bonin Leader’s Home Vandalized After Address Posted on Twitter
September 21, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD investigating September 16 incident By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Katrina Schmitt, one of the leaders of the Recall...
Weekly Skate Meetup Cultivates an Inclusive Community
L.A Skate Hunnies was born during the pandemic as a way to connect with others through exercise, in just over...
LAFD Put Out Venice House Fire
September 20, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
No injuries reported in Monday afternoon incident By Sam Catanzaro LAFD crews put out a house fire that broke out...
Volunteers Clear Over 5,000 Pounds Of Trash During Saturdays Beach Clean Up: YO! Venice Show – September 20, 2021
September 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
* Volunteers Clear Over 5,000 Pounds Of Trash During Saturdays Beach Clean Up
The Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project Has Been Approved
September 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners has approved the Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project to widen and...
Is Cash Coming Back for the Big Blue Bus?
September 17, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Santa Monica City Council discusses possibility of restoring cash service for buses By Dolores Quintana Santa Monica lawmakers recently discussed...
Inglewood Man Arrested for Playa Del Rey Hit-and-Run That Killed Mother Cradling 3-Year-Old Killed
September 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Darwin Dantzler, 39, arrested Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro An Inglewood man was arrested this week in connection to a Playa...
