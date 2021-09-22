September 23, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

LAPD Arrest Venice Shooting Suspect

36-year-old man arrested in connection to September 21 incident

By Chad Winthrop

The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Pacific Area Detectives have made an arrest in connection with the shooting of a man near a homeless encampment the area of Venice Boulevard and Electric Avenue.

According to the LAPD, on Tuesday around 12:55 p.m., a shooting occurred near a Venice area homeless encampment. The shooting involved two individuals that are experiencing homelessness, the LAPD says.  

“The victim and the suspect engaged in a verbal argument. The argument escalated and the suspect retrieved a semi-automatic handgun and shot at the victim striking him once in the leg. After the shooting, the suspect fled the area on foot,” the LAPD said. 

According to the LAPD, the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was hospitalized for his gunshot wound. 

Following the shooting, Pacific Patrol Officers responded to the area along with detective personnel and established a crime scene. 

“Officers and Detectives worked diligently to locate several witnesses who were able to provide identifying information regarding the suspect. After interviewing witnesses and processing the crime scene, Detectives were able to identify Los Angeles resident, Orlando Moreno, a Male Hispanic, 36 years of age, as the suspect who shot the victim,” the LAPD said. 

Additional Patrol Officers were directed to the general area in an attempt to locate Moreno, according to police. 

At 5:10 p.m. LAPD Officers assigned to Pacific Division Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF) observed Moreno in the area of Venice Bouvard and Abbott Kinney Boulevard and were able to arrest Moreno without incident. At the time of his arrest, Moreno was in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun, according to the LAPD. 

Pacific Detectives interviewed Moreno and he was booked at Pacific Community Police Station for the shooting.

This case will be presented on Thursday, September 23, 2021, to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Pacific Area’s Detective Campos or Officer Gonzalez at (310) 482-6402. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P-3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

