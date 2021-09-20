LAFD Put Out Venice House Fire

No injuries reported in Monday afternoon incident

By Sam Catanzaro

LAFD crews put out a house fire that broke out in Venice Monday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Monday around 2:07 p.m. at 1212 S 6th Avenue, just north of Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

LAFD crews arrived to find a one story, single-family dwelling that was boarded up with fire showing from one corner.

“26 firefighters extinguished the fire in 21 minutes. They contained it to the building of origin,” said LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

No injures were reported.

No further information is currently available.