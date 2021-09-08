Passion fruit is a versatile tropical addition for your next smoothie, cocktail, or breakfast treat. Today we learn from the expert farmer how to choose the most delicious ones in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Market Report: Nutrition and Flavor Packed Inside An Unusual Fruit
LAPD Seeks Public Help To Find Missing Person Elijah Kirkland-Andrews: YO! Venice Show – September 7, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Armed Robbery On Venice Boardwalk Under Investigation * LAPD Seeks Public...
Westside Local Becomes LAPD’s New Senior Lead Officer
Westside local and LAPD’s new Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin chats about his life growing up in Venice, his approach...
Breaking the Cycle of Poverty Through the Power of Work
The Little Market is a mission driven nonprofit organization with the fundamental belief that every person deserves a safe job,...
Reimagine Everyday Materials Into Works of Art at ReDiscover’s Fall Camps
ReDiscover Center is now offering Fall programs focused on education and creative expression within schools and at their 2,500 sf...
Local Hoopers Rejoice As Venice Basketball League Returns
September 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Basketball League is officially back on the courts after nearly 2 years of closure. Nick Ansom joins us...
Market Report: The Many Different Varieties of Eggplant
September 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Who knew that eggplant came in so many shapes, sizes, and colors, learn about each of these unique varieties in...
Westside Olympic Swimmer Shares Her Journey To The Games
Two time Olympian, Westside Local, and Medical Student Andi Murez has returned from the Tokyo games, hear about her journey...
Santa Monica’s Newest Park Showcases African American Heritage
The Historic Belmar Park honors African American culture with art installations and educational signage as part of the Belmar History+Art...
LA County Libraries Have Eliminated Late Fees
All LA County Libraries will waive past fines for all overdue materials and will not be charging late fees in...
ReDiscover Your Creativity Through Sustainability
ReDiscover Center is helping develop children’s creativity through hands-on making with sustainable materials. Learn more in this video brought to...
Sneakertopia Opens 18,000 Sq Foot Art And Retail Space : YO! Venice Show – August 30, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Marina Del Rey Boat Launch In Consideration As Potential Homeless Camping...
Muscle Beach Receives $500,000 From L.A. Park Commissioners
The L.A. Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners has granted the iconic Muscle Beach with $500,000 learn what they plan...
Will Rogers State Beach Deemed ‘Infeasible’ for Temporary Housing
The City Administrative Office has deemed the parking lot at Will Rogers State Beach “infeasible” for use as a tiny...
Voting Locations on the Westside
August 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The upcoming September and November elections will be offering Voters in-person, mail-in, and advanced voting options, find out where to...
Free Donuts Opening Day at Randy’s Donuts in Santa Monica
August 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Randy’s Donuts is set to open August 31st and will offer customers free donuts opening day! Hear what locals have...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Market Report: Nutrition and Flavor Packed Inside An Unusual Fruit
Passion fruit is a versatile tropical addition for your next smoothie, cocktail, or breakfast treat. Today we learn from the...Read more
POPULAR
Breaking the Cycle of Poverty Through the Power of Work
The Little Market is a mission driven nonprofit organization with the fundamental belief that every person deserves a safe job,...Read more