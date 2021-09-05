September 8, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Auditions for HVS Conservatory will be held this fall for February 2022 enrollment

Hollywood Vocal Studios and Adreana Gonzalez are proud to announce the founding of Hollywood Vocal Studios (HVS) Conservatory—a post-secondary school for aspiring professional vocalists—located in Los
Angeles’ historic Garland Building.


HVS Conservatory seeks to fill a major gap in modern music education. There are a number of music schools across the East Coast that cater to classical techniques and musical theater performance, but none
dedicated to the modern solo vocalist. Singers interested in honing their skills in the competitive recording industry currently have no blueprint to success, nor opportunities for group mentorship and instruction.

HVS Conservatory aims to fill these gaps, and has partnered with a number of esteemed recording industry professionals to bring a world-class music education to the epicenter of the business—Los Angeles, CA.


HVS Conservatory students will be taught, mentored, and critiqued by a who’s-who of prominent music industry professionals dedicated to helping develop and nurture young voices. Utilising the preferred vocal
technique of luminaries like Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson, HVS Conservatory faculty will combine their cutting-edge technical knowledge with years of real-world experience in order to help young artists develop
both strength and savvy. Jeffrey Skouson is one of the industry’s preeminent vocal coaches and co-founder of The Institute for Vocal Advancement, and will be heading the vocal department. Skouson counts Imagine Dragons, The Killers, and Panic! At The Disco among his regular clientele. Director of
Performance Ron Harris is a renowned producer, coach, and A&R rep, who has helped shape the careers of stars like Fergie, Christina Aguilera, and Grammy-winning producer Trevorious (Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You).
“The modern music industry is a challenging business to navigate, HVS Conservatory will be the place to learn not only how to navigate it… but how to do so successfully.” Founder Adreana Gonzalez goes on, “It’s time Los Angeles gives as much in education to its rising leaders, as it does to the stage of entertainment and we’re so happy to
lead the way.”

HVS Conservatory was founded by Adreana Gonzalez—an esteemed and multitalented professional, who has spent the past two decades working with professional vocalists. She is a fixture of the Hollywood scene
and counts a wide range of industry insiders as friends and colleagues. She has worked with celebrities like Will Ferrell, Jessie Reyez, Graham Patrick Martin, Lexi Ainsworth, and many more. Now, she hopes to take
the knowledge and experience she gained both as a performer and teacher, and use it to help inform the futures of the world’s top vocal talents.

Visit the HVS Conservatory website for more information – hvsconservatory.com

in Kids Events, Life, News
Related Posts
News, Venice Beach News, video

LAPD Seeks Public Help To Find Missing Person Elijah Kirkland-Andrews: YO! Venice Show – September 7, 2021

September 7, 2021

Read more
September 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Armed Robbery On Venice Boardwalk Under Investigation * LAPD Seeks Public...

George W. Bush. Photo: Courtesy Distinguished Speaker Series.
News

Distinguished Speaker Series Expands to Long Beach, Celebrates 24 Years of Candid, Relaxed Evenings With Renowned Changemakers

September 7, 2021

Read more
September 7, 2021

Series features Former President George W. Bush in September, 24 years after his mother and former First Lady of the...
News, Venice Beach News

Homeless Man Breaches LAX Security and Boards Plane

September 2, 2021

Read more
September 2, 2021

31-year-old Matthew Maine arrested by police in connection to Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro A homeless man was arrested over...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Sneakertopia Opens 18,000 Sq Foot Art And Retail Space : YO! Venice Show – August 30, 2021

August 30, 2021

Read more
August 30, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Marina Del Rey Boat Launch In Consideration As Potential Homeless Camping...
Kids Events, Life

Final Weekend of Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series With New Movies Added

August 28, 2021

Read more
August 28, 2021

WHERE: Marina del Rey Boat Launch Ramp, 13477 Fiji Way at Parking Lot #2 COST: $20 per vehicle, per movie...

Photo: Facebook (@honeybeeburger)
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Plant-Based Burger Spot Opening Venice Location

August 26, 2021

Read more
August 26, 2021

Honeybee Burger set to open Lincoln Boulevard restaurant By Kerry Slater A popular vegan burger restaurant is set to open...

Roland Morrow. Photo: LAPD
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Serial Vandal Arrested

August 24, 2021

Read more
August 24, 2021

Roland Morrow arrested for series of vandalisms last weekend By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man suspected of a...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Blood Drive This Tuesday to Help Lessen Nationwide Blood Shortage: YO! Venice Show – August 23, 2021

August 23, 2021

Read more
August 23, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Blood Drive This Tuesday to Help Lessen Nationwide Blood Shortage *...

Photo: Getty
News, Venice Beach News

Teenager on Venice Boardwalk Dies From Suspected Drug Overdose

August 23, 2021

Read more
August 23, 2021

LAPD investigating Saturday afternoon incident By Sam Catanzaro A teenager died from a suspected drug overdose on the Venice Beach...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Bicyclist Killed in Venice After Getting Hit by SUV

August 20, 2021

Read more
August 20, 2021

LAPD investigating Friday morning incident By Chad Winthrop A bicyclist was killed after getting hit by an SUV in an...

Asparagus pizza with sunny egg at Gjelina. Photo: Gjelina (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars

August 19, 2021

Read more
August 19, 2021

Prestigious guide returning to California next month By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide is returning to California next month after...

Footage from a helicopter's camera monitor showing LAFD crews rescuing a construction worker who fell into a hole in Mar Vista Wednesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Construction Worker Injured After Falling Into 14-Foot Hole

August 18, 2021

Read more
August 18, 2021

Worker in fair condition following Wednesday incident in Mar Vista By Sam Catanzaro A Mar Vista construction worker was injured...

Helicopter footage showing the scene of a shooting near the Ballona Wetlands early Wednesday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Four Shot, Two Critically Injured in Shooting Near Wetlands

August 18, 2021

Read more
August 18, 2021

LAPD investigating Wednesday morning incident By Sam Catanzaro Two people were critically injured in a shooting that occurred near the...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Venice Homeless Shelter Has Largest Covid-19 Outbreak In L.A: YO! Venice Show – August 17, 2021

August 17, 2021

Read more
August 17, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Homeless Shelter Has Largest Covid 19 Outbreak In L.A *...

A man recently arrested by the LAPD for a series of thefts in the Venice area. Photos: LAPD.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Bicycle Thief Arrested

August 16, 2021

Read more
August 16, 2021

LAPD Pacific Division announce arrest of suspect wanted for series of Venice-area thefts By Sam Catanzaro Venice-area police have announced...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR