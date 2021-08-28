August 30, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Last Two Weekends Left of Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Plus New Movies Added

WHERE: Marina del Rey Boat Launch Ramp, 13477 Fiji Way at Parking Lot #2

COST: $20 per vehicle, per movie + $2.32 ticket-handling fee

WHEN: Every Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. through Sept. 5, 2021

DESCRIPTION: The Marina Drive-In offers old-school entertainment in the comfort and safety of your own car! Presented by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Luxury Liners and Shops at Waterside by Caruso, the Marina Drive-In is held every Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. now through Sept. 5. New movies have been added to a few of the 5 p.m. screen times. Check out the remaining schedule below.

Bring your own snacks or come early to have dinner with a waterfront view. Movies are shown on large LED screens, bright enough to see during daytime. Listen to the movie audio through your car FM radio. Plus, you can sit in the back of a trunk/hatchback or outside of the vehicle on their own chairs.

Buy tickets at: mdrmovies.com

Friday, August 27

5PM: The Lion King (1994)

8PM: Mildred Pierce (1945)

Saturday, August 28

5PM: Stand By Me

NEWLY ADDED 5PM: The Croods: A New Age

8PM: Breakfast Club

Friday, September 3

5PM: Zoolander

NEWLY ADDED 5PM: Frozen

8PM: Zoolander 2

NEWLY ADDED 8PM: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Saturday, September 4

5PM Sing

NEWLY ADDED 5PM Sonic the Hedgehog

8PM Godzilla vs Kong

Sunday, September 5

5PM A Quiet Place

NEWLY ADDED 5PM Legally Blonde

8PM A Quiet Place II

Kids Events, Life
