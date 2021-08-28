Last Two Weekends Left of Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Plus New Movies Added

WHERE: Marina del Rey Boat Launch Ramp, 13477 Fiji Way at Parking Lot #2
COST: $20 per vehicle, per movie + $2.32 ticket-handling fee
WHEN: Every Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. through Sept. 5, 2021
DESCRIPTION: The Marina Drive-In offers old-school entertainment in the comfort and safety of your own car! Presented by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Luxury Liners and Shops at Waterside by Caruso, the Marina Drive-In is held every Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. now through Sept. 5. New movies have been added to a few of the 5 p.m. screen times. Check out the remaining schedule below.
Bring your own snacks or come early to have dinner with a waterfront view. Movies are shown on large LED screens, bright enough to see during daytime. Listen to the movie audio through your car FM radio. Plus, you can sit in the back of a trunk/hatchback or outside of the vehicle on their own chairs.
Buy tickets at: mdrmovies.com
Friday, August 27
5PM: The Lion King (1994)
8PM: Mildred Pierce (1945)
Saturday, August 28
5PM: Stand By Me
NEWLY ADDED 5PM: The Croods: A New Age
8PM: Breakfast Club
Friday, September 3
5PM: Zoolander
NEWLY ADDED 5PM: Frozen
8PM: Zoolander 2
NEWLY ADDED 8PM: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Saturday, September 4
5PM Sing
NEWLY ADDED 5PM Sonic the Hedgehog
8PM Godzilla vs Kong
Sunday, September 5
5PM A Quiet Place
NEWLY ADDED 5PM Legally Blonde
8PM A Quiet Place II