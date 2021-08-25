August 25, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Market Report: What is the Difference Between a Peach and a Nectarine?

Today at the Santa Monica farmers market Murray Farms answers all of our stone fruit questions in this video brought to you by School of Rock.

in Venice Beach Health
