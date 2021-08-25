Today at the Santa Monica farmers market Murray Farms answers all of our stone fruit questions in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Market Report: What is the Difference Between a Peach and a Nectarine?
Main Street Traffic Closures Return This Weekend
August 20, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Sharing an Open Main Street back for second time this summer August 21 – 22 By Sam Catanzaro The summer’s...
Venice Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars
August 19, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Prestigious guide returning to California next month By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide is returning to California next month after...
Venice Outdoor Venues Offer Maskless Event Experience
August 15, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
When mask mandates were lifted across California last month, the citizens of Los Angeles County breathed a collective sigh of...
Critical Questions to Ask a Contractor Before They Remodel Your House
August 3, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Hiring a contractor can be a terrifying venture. You’ve probably heard the horror stories. Maybe you’ve heard rumors about half-done...
Choosing the Ideal Jewelry Piece
August 3, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Jewelry is a crucial element for any outfit as well as for the overall appearance. The right rings, watches, bracelets,...
Tips for Planning the Perfect Venice Beach Wedding
August 1, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
When it comes to destination weddings, few surpass the beauty and majesty of ceremonies set on a beautiful beach. For...
The Reese Davidson Project Faces New Appeal
July 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Venice Vision has submitted a new appeal in opposition of The Reese Davidson Community affordable housing project set to break...
Umami Burger Coming to Venice
July 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Popular burger restaurant moving into former Komodo space on Main Street By Kerry Slater Umami Burger is coming to Venice...
Venice Car-to-Car Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead
July 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD investigating Monday incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a driver wanted in connection to a car-to-car shooting...
The definitive guide to choosing an online casino
July 1, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Online gambling has become very popular over the last few years, so much so that it is now considered a...
Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email
June 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices By Sam Catanzaro A leaked...
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Venice’s Great White Restaurant Expanding to Melrose
June 10, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Venice cafe and restaurant opening location on Melrose in WeHo By Kerry Slater Great White cafe, located on Pacific Avenue in...
Factors to consider before joining an online casino
June 1, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Online casinos are incredibly popular these days, especially since most parts of the world have been forced to stay in...
Can cannabis change the way you’re thinking?
June 1, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
The popular narrative that some of the greatest musicians in the world created music while under the influence of hallucinogenic...
