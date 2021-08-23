August 23, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

Teenager on Venice Boardwalk Dies From Suspected Drug Overdose

LAPD investigating Saturday afternoon

By Sam Catanzaro

A teenager died from a suspected drug overdose on the Venice Beach Boardwalk over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on August 21 at 2:57 p.m. in the area of Venice Boulevard and Ocean Front Walk.

LAFD paramedics arrived at the scene to find two teens a youth group who had become “suddenly ill after suspected use or contact with an undetermined illicit substance.” According to the LAFD, one of the teens was pulseless and non-breathing while the other had an altered level of consciousness.

Both teens were taken to UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, where one of the later died, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The other teen remains in serious condition.

Authorities have not yet released the teens’ names, genders, age or the youth group they were affiliated with.

According to the LAPD, the teens bought what they thought was Percocet in McFarland, California.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

in News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Bicyclist Killed in Venice After Getting Hit by SUV

August 20, 2021

Read more
August 20, 2021

LAPD investigating Friday morning incident By Chad Winthrop A bicyclist was killed after getting hit by an SUV in an...

Asparagus pizza with sunny egg at Gjelina. Photo: Gjelina (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars

August 19, 2021

Read more
August 19, 2021

Prestigious guide returning to California next month By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide is returning to California next month after...

Footage from a helicopter's camera monitor showing LAFD crews rescuing a construction worker who fell into a hole in Mar Vista Wednesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Construction Worker Injured After Falling Into 14-Foot Hole

August 18, 2021

Read more
August 18, 2021

Worker in fair condition following Wednesday incident in Mar Vista By Sam Catanzaro A Mar Vista construction worker was injured...

Helicopter footage showing the scene of a shooting near the Ballona Wetlands early Wednesday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Four Shot, Two Critically Injured in Shooting Near Wetlands

August 18, 2021

Read more
August 18, 2021

LAPD investigating Wednesday morning incident By Sam Catanzaro Two people were critically injured in a shooting that occurred near the...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Venice Homeless Shelter Has Largest Covid-19 Outbreak In L.A: YO! Venice Show – August 17, 2021

August 17, 2021

Read more
August 17, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Homeless Shelter Has Largest Covid 19 Outbreak In L.A *...

A man recently arrested by the LAPD for a series of thefts in the Venice area. Photos: LAPD.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Bicycle Thief Arrested

August 16, 2021

Read more
August 16, 2021

LAPD Pacific Division announce arrest of suspect wanted for series of Venice-area thefts By Sam Catanzaro Venice-area police have announced...

Mother's Beach. Photo: https://beaches.lacounty.gov
News, Venice Beach News

Ocean Water Use Warning for Marina del Rey Beach

August 13, 2021

Read more
August 13, 2021

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the below...

Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Facebook.
News, Venice Beach News

Report Advises Against Most Westside Homeless Shelter Locations Following Bonin’s Call for Feasibility Study

August 13, 2021

Read more
August 13, 2021

City Administrative Officer concludes majority of proposed sites are infeasible for residential use   By Sam Catanzaro Bringing homeless shelters to...

A bahn mi from Skinny Daves. Photo: skinny-daves.com
Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

New Sandwich Spot Opens From Chef Behind Little Fatty

August 12, 2021

Read more
August 12, 2021

David Kuo opens Skinny Daves By Kerry Slater  The chef behind popular Mar Vista restaurant Little Fatty has opened Skinny...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Armed LAPD Officers at Homeless Encampment Viral TikTok Video Explained – August 9, 2021

August 9, 2021

Read more
August 9, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared Off Boardwalk * Armed LAPD Officers...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared From Venice Boardwalk

August 9, 2021

Read more
August 9, 2021

After six weeks of clean up and outreach by multiple organizations and departments the Venice Beach Boardwalk homeless encampment has...

Photo: Getty
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Two People and Dog Rescued After Boat Runs Ashore on Venice Beach

August 6, 2021

Read more
August 6, 2021

LA County Lifeguards respond to Wednesday incident By Chad Winthrop Lifeguards recused two people and a dog after a boat...
News, video

Will Locals Adhere to the Reinstated Face-Mask Mandate?

August 5, 2021

Read more
August 5, 2021

Wearing a face-mask indoors is once again required regardless of vaccination status, how do locals feel about the new mandate?...
News, video

Tiny Homes for Veterans Pending Approval From VA

August 5, 2021

Read more
August 5, 2021

If approved, tiny homes provided by Safe Huts could bring temporary housing to homeless veterans within the VA safe camping...
News, video

New Street Furniture Program Coming to Bus Stops Across Los Angeles

August 4, 2021

Read more
August 4, 2021

StreetsLA is debuting a new program adding shade, seating, and other amenities to bus stops across Los Angeles. Brought to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR