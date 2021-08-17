August 18, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Vaccine Mandates Coming for LA?

Today we hit the streets of the Westside and ask locals their thoughts on potential rules requiring vaccines for certain indoor activities. Video brought to you by Canyon Club Agoura Hills.

Related Posts
Venice Homeless Shelter Has Largest Covid-19 Outbreak In L.A: YO! Venice Show – August 17, 2021

August 17, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Homeless Shelter Has Largest Covid 19 Outbreak In L.A *...
Local Bakery Hosts Live Music on Sawtelle Blvd

August 17, 2021

New date night idea? Local bakery B Sweet hosts a free live music event on Sawtelle Blvd every week, tune...
How to Cook Squash Blossoms A Farm to Table Tutorial: Market Report

August 11, 2021

Today we take a culinary journey from the market to the kitchen with a fun recipe and even better experience...
Pop Up Kitten Lounge is Saving Lives on Abbot Kinney Blvd

August 10, 2021

Kitten Season is upon us and CatCafe Lounge is hosting a pop up “Tiny Beans Kitten” lounge to help get...
Local Little League All-Star Team Wins More Than Just Championships

August 10, 2021

The Venice Baseball Academy’s little league team, the Tide, recently won the SoCal State Championships but it’s more than winning...
Armed LAPD Officers at Homeless Encampment Viral TikTok Video Explained – August 9, 2021

August 9, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared Off Boardwalk * Armed LAPD Officers...
Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared From Venice Boardwalk

August 9, 2021

After six weeks of clean up and outreach by multiple organizations and departments the Venice Beach Boardwalk homeless encampment has...
Will Locals Adhere to the Reinstated Face-Mask Mandate?

August 5, 2021

Wearing a face-mask indoors is once again required regardless of vaccination status, how do locals feel about the new mandate?...
Tiny Homes for Veterans Pending Approval From VA

August 5, 2021

If approved, tiny homes provided by Safe Huts could bring temporary housing to homeless veterans within the VA safe camping...
New Street Furniture Program Coming to Bus Stops Across Los Angeles

August 4, 2021

StreetsLA is debuting a new program adding shade, seating, and other amenities to bus stops across Los Angeles. Brought to...
New Renderings Revealed for Future Multi-Use Building on La Cienega blvd

August 4, 2021

The SHop will be a multifamily housing and office space replacing the self-storage facility on the corner of La Cienega...
New West LA High-Rise Apartment Building Reaches its Final Height

August 4, 2021

“The Landmark” is the tallest apartment building West of the 405 and the first new high-rise built in the last...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 3: Cielo Farms

August 4, 2021

A family owned private vineyard and tasting room pitched atop the Santa Monica Mountains has roots in Malibu’s long standing...
Bridging the Gap Between Need, Excess, and Waste

August 3, 2021

Nourish LA is a non profit organization feeding Westside families with food donated from community gardens, local restaurants, farms, and...
Progress Update On Clearing Of Homeless Encampments On Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – August 2, 2021

August 2, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Three Men Brawl On The Venice Boardwalk * Progress Update On...

