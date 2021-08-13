August 13, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Mother's Beach. Photo: https://beaches.lacounty.gov

Ocean Water Use Warning for Marina del Rey Beach

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.

  • Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey
  • Avalon Beach at Catalina Island, 50 feet west of the pier

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

  • Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
  • Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. Information is also available online at our website: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/

