August 11, 2021
UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica. Photo: uclahealth.org.

UCLA Hospital Ranks No. 1 in State, No. 3 in Nation

Highest set of rankings ever for UCLA Health 

By Sam Catanzaro

UCLA Health hospitals have ranked No. 1 in both Los Angeles and California and rose to No. 3 nationally in U.S. News & World Report’s annual report, the highest set of rankings UCLA has received in its history.

In the annual evaluation, published July 26, UCLA Health once again earned a spot on the national honor roll which includes the 20 hospitals that provide the highest-quality care across a wide range of procedures and conditions.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota earned the top spot in the rankings this year, followed by Cleveland Clinic, UCLA Health, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles. Elsewhere in Santa Monica, Providence St. John’s Health Center was ranked No. 1 in Adult Specialty care and No. 18 in California. 

For UCLA Health this is the 32nd consecutive year the system has appeared on the ranking’s national honor roll of the top-20 hospitals nationwide.

“Securing a top-three spot in the nation is a record high for UCLA Health and is a testament to the extraordinary skill, commitment and compassion of our physicians, nurses, health care professionals and support staff,” said Johnese Spisso, president of UCLA Health and CEO of the UCLA Hospital System. “I’m immensely proud of how our teams work together every day to provide exceptional care with compassion and kindness to improve the lives of patients who come to us from across the region and around the world.”

UCLA Health comprises four hospitals on two campuses — Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and the UCLA Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital on the university’s main campus in the Westwood area of Los Angeles, and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center — and more than 200 community clinics throughout Southern California. 

U.S. News evaluated the performance of more than 4,750 medical centers in 15 specialties and for 17 procedures and conditions. UCLA Health was designated “high performing” in all 17 procedures and conditions, from hip and knee replacement to heart attack and stroke. UCLA Health earned top 10 rankings in 12 specialties: diabetes and endocrinology (No. 3); gastroenterology/gastrointestinal surgery (No. 4); geriatrics (No. 4); pulmonology and lung surgery (No. 4); ophthalmology (No. 5); orthopaedics (No. 5); psychiatry (No. 5); cancer (No. 8); neurology and neurosurgery (No.8);  urology (No. 8); cardiology and heart surgery (No. 9); and rheumatology (No.9).


