Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared Off Boardwalk
* Armed LAPD Officers at Homeless Encampment Viral TikTok Video Explained
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College
Armed LAPD Officers at Homeless Encampment Viral TikTok Video Explained – August 9, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared From Venice Boardwalk
August 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After six weeks of clean up and outreach by multiple organizations and departments the Venice Beach Boardwalk homeless encampment has...
Two People and Dog Rescued After Boat Runs Ashore on Venice Beach
August 6, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
LA County Lifeguards respond to Wednesday incident By Chad Winthrop Lifeguards recused two people and a dog after a boat...
Will Locals Adhere to the Reinstated Face-Mask Mandate?
August 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Wearing a face-mask indoors is once again required regardless of vaccination status, how do locals feel about the new mandate?...
Tiny Homes for Veterans Pending Approval From VA
August 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
If approved, tiny homes provided by Safe Huts could bring temporary housing to homeless veterans within the VA safe camping...
New Street Furniture Program Coming to Bus Stops Across Los Angeles
StreetsLA is debuting a new program adding shade, seating, and other amenities to bus stops across Los Angeles. Brought to...
New Renderings Revealed for Future Multi-Use Building on La Cienega blvd
The SHop will be a multifamily housing and office space replacing the self-storage facility on the corner of La Cienega...
New West LA High-Rise Apartment Building Reaches its Final Height
“The Landmark” is the tallest apartment building West of the 405 and the first new high-rise built in the last...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 3: Cielo Farms
A family owned private vineyard and tasting room pitched atop the Santa Monica Mountains has roots in Malibu’s long standing...
Bridging the Gap Between Need, Excess, and Waste
August 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Nourish LA is a non profit organization feeding Westside families with food donated from community gardens, local restaurants, farms, and...
Progress Update On Clearing Of Homeless Encampments On Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – August 2, 2021
August 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Three Men Brawl On The Venice Boardwalk * Progress Update On...
Millions of Gallons of Partially Treated Sewage Continue to be Discharged From Hyperion Plant
August 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant still not operating at full efficiency following July spill By Sam Catanzaro Three weeks after a...
L.A County Receives a C+ on UCLA’s Ecosystem Health Report Card
July 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA’s 2021 Sustainable LA Grand Challenge Ecosystem Health Report Card looked at L.A County’s biodiversity, land use, and future environmental...
Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants $250k Towards Corral Canyon Fire Station
July 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Corral Canyon Fire Safety Alliance (CCFSA) is building a new fire station to better protect their beloved neighborhood, learn...
20-Year-Old Fresno Man Killed in Venice Shooting, Crash
July 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
No arrests made in connectio to Tuesday incident By Sam Catanzaro. Officials have released the identity of a 20-year-old man...
“The Park” development unveiled new exterior
July 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
How does the newly unveiled mixed use building on 5th and Broadway compare to its renderings? Video brought to you...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Armed LAPD Officers at Homeless Encampment Viral TikTok Video Explained – August 9, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared Off Boardwalk * Armed LAPD Officers...Read more
POPULAR
Two People and Dog Rescued After Boat Runs Ashore on Venice Beach
LA County Lifeguards respond to Wednesday incident By Chad Winthrop Lifeguards recused two people and a dog after a boat...Read more