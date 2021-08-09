August 10, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Armed LAPD Officers at Homeless Encampment Viral TikTok Video Explained – August 9, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared Off Boardwalk
* Armed LAPD Officers at Homeless Encampment Viral TikTok Video Explained
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College

in News, Venice Beach News, video
Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared From Venice Boardwalk

August 9, 2021

August 9, 2021

After six weeks of clean up and outreach by multiple organizations and departments the Venice Beach Boardwalk homeless encampment has...

Photo: Getty
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Two People and Dog Rescued After Boat Runs Ashore on Venice Beach

August 6, 2021

August 6, 2021

LA County Lifeguards respond to Wednesday incident By Chad Winthrop Lifeguards recused two people and a dog after a boat...
News, video

Will Locals Adhere to the Reinstated Face-Mask Mandate?

August 5, 2021

August 5, 2021

Wearing a face-mask indoors is once again required regardless of vaccination status, how do locals feel about the new mandate?...
News, video

Tiny Homes for Veterans Pending Approval From VA

August 5, 2021

August 5, 2021

If approved, tiny homes provided by Safe Huts could bring temporary housing to homeless veterans within the VA safe camping...
News, video

New Street Furniture Program Coming to Bus Stops Across Los Angeles

August 4, 2021

August 4, 2021

StreetsLA is debuting a new program adding shade, seating, and other amenities to bus stops across Los Angeles. Brought to...
News, video

New Renderings Revealed for Future Multi-Use Building on La Cienega blvd

August 4, 2021

August 4, 2021

The SHop will be a multifamily housing and office space replacing the self-storage facility on the corner of La Cienega...
News, video

New West LA High-Rise Apartment Building Reaches its Final Height

August 4, 2021

August 4, 2021

“The Landmark” is the tallest apartment building West of the 405 and the first new high-rise built in the last...
Food & Drink, video

Malibu Wine Trail Part 3: Cielo Farms

August 4, 2021

August 4, 2021

A family owned private vineyard and tasting room pitched atop the Santa Monica Mountains has roots in Malibu’s long standing...
video, Westside Wellness

Bridging the Gap Between Need, Excess, and Waste

August 3, 2021

August 3, 2021

Nourish LA is a non profit organization feeding Westside families with food donated from community gardens, local restaurants, farms, and...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Progress Update On Clearing Of Homeless Encampments On Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – August 2, 2021

August 2, 2021

August 2, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Three Men Brawl On The Venice Boardwalk * Progress Update On...

Hyperion Water Treatment Plant. Photo: Doc Searls (Flickr).
Featured, Venice Beach News

Millions of Gallons of Partially Treated Sewage Continue to be Discharged From Hyperion Plant

August 2, 2021

August 2, 2021

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant still not operating at full efficiency following July spill  By Sam Catanzaro Three weeks after a...
video

L.A County Receives a C+ on UCLA’s Ecosystem Health Report Card

July 31, 2021

July 31, 2021

UCLA’s 2021 Sustainable LA Grand Challenge Ecosystem Health Report Card looked at L.A County’s biodiversity, land use, and future environmental...
video

Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants $250k Towards Corral Canyon Fire Station

July 30, 2021

July 30, 2021

The Corral Canyon Fire Safety Alliance (CCFSA) is building a new fire station to better protect their beloved neighborhood, learn...

The scene of a fatal car crash in Venice Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, Venice Beach News

20-Year-Old Fresno Man Killed in Venice Shooting, Crash

July 30, 2021

July 30, 2021

No arrests made in connectio to Tuesday incident By Sam Catanzaro. Officials have released the identity of a 20-year-old man...
video

“The Park” development unveiled new exterior

July 29, 2021

July 29, 2021

How does the newly unveiled mixed use building on 5th and Broadway compare to its renderings? Video brought to you...

