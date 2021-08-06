August 6, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
"Here you have a controversial incumbent in the throw of another potential recall attempt with an opportunity to speak and engage the people at Penmar Park and he doesn’t attend?" writes Nick Antonicello in his latest opinion piece. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Opinion: Mike Bonin – A ‘Night Out’ No Show

By Nick Antonicello

The annual National Night out against Crime held Tuesday evening is a way for LAPD and other first responders to engage the community and offer a family fun evening for residents and their children that build better neighborhoods.

The Pacific Division is some 25 square miles in size and has a population of 200,000 and is under the jurisdiction of the Operations West Bureau which is responsible for Venice, Oakwood, Mar Vista, Playa Del Rey, Playa Vista, Palms and Westchester, all neighborhoods that compose the 11th Council District represented by Councilman Mike Bonin.

It was a three-hour event in which hundreds gathered to speak with LAPD, California Highway Patrol, LAPD Cadets, LAFD Fire Station #63, Pacific Area Boosters, LASD, Venice Neighborhood Council, Nourish LA, the FBI and many other local community organizations both public and private.

The sponsors were numerous such as Ben & Jerry’s, SUBWAY, Clutch, Cantalini’s The Butcher’s Daughter, The Waterfront, Baja Cantina, the Pier House and several others.

It was a true community event designed to bring people closer in these difficult and challenging times and several hundred attended as they displayed support for our public safety partners.

The LAPD’s Pacific Division was in full force as residents got the chance to ask questions about those issues of the day like rampant homelessness and rising crime that have plagued our neighborhoods for some time.

It was a positive and uplifting event, but the question needs to be asked: where was Mike Bonin?

Here you have a controversial incumbent in the throw of another potential recall attempt with an opportunity to speak and engage the people at Penmar Park and he doesn’t attend?

Not only does he not attend, he had no presence at all.

No booth, no apparent sponsorship or endorsement of an event most elected officials would naturally attend, why not support and engage people once again as they make their way back in the public square of sorts?

Where was Mike?

For his absence was obvious and conspicuous, the duly elected representative of this council district can’t put this on his schedule, this meet and greet with the constituents that pay his fairly large salary to the tune of nearly $300,000 annually – more than any state governor?

For what could have been more important than to display public support to our first responders and an array of volunteers and community activists who do the heavy lifting and have a true stake in the community?

One wonders how a councilman would pass on the opportunity to speak with residents and voters, or at least have a presence at the event with members of his staff to field questions and offer support for something that is meaningful which is community engagement of the neighborhoods Mike represents downtown.

For it is moments such as this when one wonders just who does Mike Bonin represent?

Does one need to be a transient to get Mike’s attention?

Does one need to be an out-of-district political activist who calls for the defunding of the LAPD or a hold a general disposition that is against law and order and police officers in general?

With many of the beach encampments moved this week, wouldn’t have this been an opportunity to give an update on that action?

Why miss an opportunity to speak directly to residents and talk about the solutions Mike emphasizes about all of the time?

For many in attendance asked the same question, where was Mike?

For the tenure of Mike Bonin is indeed complicated and hard to explain.

His ascension to political office was guided by the late Bill Rosendahl, but his actions and policies have become at the least controversial and head-scratching at best.

So as the community gathered, Mike stayed away.

For one must wonder: why a “no-show” at an event so obvious and logical; in his capacity as a public servant and elected official?

People need to be able to talk to the person who represents them on the LA City Council.

It’s a “win-win” proposition. The resident gets to vent, praise or suggest while the elected official gets an unvarnished pulse of the people they represent.

Part of doing your job as a councilman is to talk to those you represent, to listen and learn what the people are thinking.

Public service means engaging those you represent in a manner people expect.

Is it too much to ask to stop by and say hello?

Say it isn’t so Mike Bonin!

Nick Antonicello is a member of the Oceanfront Walk, Parking and Outreach Committees of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) and can be reached at (310) 621-3775 or via email at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Venice Beach Opinion
Related Posts
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Rampant Homelessness is at the Source of Rising Crime at Venice Beach

August 4, 2021

Read more
August 4, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There are those who condone and enable homelessness here in Venice by claiming housing is the “cure-all”...
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Why the Recall of Mike Bonin Matters

July 29, 2021

Read more
July 29, 2021

By Nick Antonicello For the first time in a long time Mike Bonin seems to be actually responding to the...
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Why Silence the Sheriff? Bonin Bashing of Villanueva Backfires at the Wrong Moment!

July 21, 2021

Read more
July 21, 2021

By Nick Antonicello Don’t like the message? Please don’t shoot the messenger! For that seems to be the case when...

"As you stated: 'You can’t beat somebody with nobody.' I’m not nobody, Nick. I’m the woman who is stepping up to beat Mike Bonin," writes Traci Park (pictured). Photo: Courtesy.
Venice Beach Opinion

An Open Response To Nick Antonicello

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Editor’s note: this article is a response to an opinion piece by Nick Antonicello last week. By Traci Park Hi...

"So the need for “new Leadership” and calls for change are obvious, but who has the community support, resume and record of results that can defeat a partisan, professional politician the likes of Mr. Bonin?" writes Nick Antonicello. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Eye on the Prize – Who Can Beat Mike Bonin?

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There’s an old saying in politics, and that is “you can’t beat somebody with nobody.” And with current...

"Once buildings are converted either wholly or in part to residential units, much of the housing shortage will disappear. It’s a far cheaper and easier task than building billions of new square feet, often in places where existing residents don’t want them," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by...

"Transform the Venice Pier into more than just a place to fish. This iconic tourist attraction can be so much more. What about creating a band shell similar to the Hollywood Bowl and having concerts and other events that draws people back to the beach?" Photo: Getty.
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Ten Ways to Bring Back the Venice Boardwalk

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

By Nick Antonicello With COVID-19 now slowly in the rearview mirror, it is time to restore the purpose of the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Bonin’s Beach Blunder Gone Astray

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There seems to be a basic disconnect with the media and its misunderstanding or lack of comprehension...
Featured, Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Real Election Reforms Required as Venice Neighborhood Council Wraps Up 2021 Campaign

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

By Nick Antonicello Why would someone like me who has lived in Venice since 1993 and has been a registered...

A Bridge Home temporary shelter in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?

May 23, 2021

Read more
May 23, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...
Life, Venice Beach Opinion

How to Heal the Soil and Why

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

By Andy Lopez We all know how important the vital role the soil plays in your plants’ health, trees, and...

"Our historic and world famous Venice Beach boardwalk park typically gets over 10 million visitors each year. As L.A. enters yellow tier and more people travel, we cannot endanger our visitors by allowing the current lawless and inhumane conditions at Venice Beach to continue," reads a letter sent to officials from Venice residents and stakeholders. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion

Hundreds of Residents and Stakeholders Sign Letter Calling for Clean up of Venice Beach

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

The following is an open letter sent to Los Angeles city and county officials calling for urgent action to deal...

""You and the Mayor created this crisis, and we resent being tasked now with cleaning up after your destructive policy decisions. Why are such crises not seen in Beverly Hills or Manhattan Beach?" write CD 11 constituents.
Venice Beach Opinion

Letter to Editor: Opposition to CD 11 Homeless Shelters

April 11, 2021

Read more
April 11, 2021

To the Honorable Councilman Mike Bonin,  My family and friends strongly object to your City Council motion March 31st, to...

"I recently visited a few schools across my district to see these protocols and safety measures firsthand, including Walgrove Elementary in Venice. Campuses are ready and staff is prepared and eager to have students back at school," writes." Nick Melvoin (center) LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Venice. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...
Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

Two People and Dog Rescued After Boat Runs Ashore on Venice Beach
"Here you have a controversial incumbent in the throw of another potential recall attempt with an opportunity to speak and engage the people at Penmar Park and he doesn’t attend?" writes Nick Antonicello in his latest opinion piece. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured

Two People and Dog Rescued After Boat Runs Ashore on Venice Beach

by Yo Venice Staff
August 6, 2021
0

LA County Lifeguards respond to Wednesday incident By Chad Winthrop Lifeguards recused two people and a dog after a boat...

Read more

POPULAR

Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants $250k Towards Corral Canyon Fire Station
"Here you have a controversial incumbent in the throw of another potential recall attempt with an opportunity to speak and engage the people at Penmar Park and he doesn’t attend?" writes Nick Antonicello in his latest opinion piece. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
video

Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants $250k Towards Corral Canyon Fire Station

by Juliet Lemar
July 30, 2021
0

The Corral Canyon Fire Safety Alliance (CCFSA) is building a new fire station to better protect their beloved neighborhood, learn...

Read more