The SHop will be a multifamily housing and office space replacing the self-storage facility on the corner of La Cienega blvd and Jefferson blvd, view renderings and more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
New Renderings Revealed for Future Multi-Use Building on La Cienega blvd
New Street Furniture Program Coming to Bus Stops Across Los Angeles
StreetsLA is debuting a new program adding shade, seating, and other amenities to bus stops across Los Angeles. Brought to...
New West LA High-Rise Apartment Building Reaches its Final Height
“The Landmark” is the tallest apartment building West of the 405 and the first new high-rise built in the last...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 3: Cielo Farms
A family owned private vineyard and tasting room pitched atop the Santa Monica Mountains has roots in Malibu’s long standing...
Bridging the Gap Between Need, Excess, and Waste
August 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Nourish LA is a non profit organization feeding Westside families with food donated from community gardens, local restaurants, farms, and...
Progress Update On Clearing Of Homeless Encampments On Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – August 2, 2021
August 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Three Men Brawl On The Venice Boardwalk * Progress Update On...
L.A County Receives a C+ on UCLA’s Ecosystem Health Report Card
July 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA’s 2021 Sustainable LA Grand Challenge Ecosystem Health Report Card looked at L.A County’s biodiversity, land use, and future environmental...
Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants $250k Towards Corral Canyon Fire Station
July 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Corral Canyon Fire Safety Alliance (CCFSA) is building a new fire station to better protect their beloved neighborhood, learn...
“The Park” development unveiled new exterior
July 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
How does the newly unveiled mixed use building on 5th and Broadway compare to its renderings? Video brought to you...
“Sharing an Open Main Street” Seeks Public Opinion
July 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Pilot program closed parts of Main street July 24-26 as part of a 4 part series seeking to build...
Venice Boardwalk Development Appeal Hearing Next Week
July 28, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Appeal hearing for mixed-use development at 811-815 Ocean Front Walk August 3rd By Chad Winthrop An appeal hearing for a...
Police Investigating Fatal Crash, Shooting in Venice
July 28, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Details remain murky surrounding Tuesday morning incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are investigating a fatal car crash and possible related...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 2: Montage Vineyards Private Estate
July 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on the Malibu Wine Trail we stop by Montage Vineyards and chat with an artisan winemaker who gives us...
Venice Community Housing Receives Honor From American Institute Of Architects: YO! Venice Show – July 27, 2021
July 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Community Housing Receives Honor From American Institute Of Architects *...
Veterans Golf Classic Supporting Programs for Homeless Veterans
July 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New Directions for Veterans is hosting the Veterans Golf Classic to support services provided by the organization for veterans. Video...
Summer Camps are Back for School of Rock Venice
July 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
School of Rock welcomes back students for in-person summer camps offering performance based intensives for musicians of all skill levels....
