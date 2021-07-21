July 21, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Malibu Wine Trail Part 1: Rosenthal Malibu Estate Vineyards

Malibu is home to 52 wineries and vineyards spanning over 44,000 acres of land tucked away in the Santa Monica Mountains. The region exists despite harsh terrain, wildfires, and its remote location. Some wineries in the region are dotted along the Malibu Wine Trail. Learn more in this video brought to you by Kline Art Academy.

in Food & Drink, video
Related Posts
video

New ‘Catio’ Opens at Cat Cafe Lounge

July 20, 2021

Read more
July 20, 2021

Los Angeles’ only non-Profit Cat Cafe has a new ‘Catio’ where you can enjoy a beverage and the company of...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Bonin’s Encampment to Home Moves 131 Homeless Into Housing: YO! Venice Show – July 19, 2021

July 19, 2021

Read more
July 19, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Bonin’s Encampment to Home Moves 131 Homeless Into Housing * LAFD...
video

The Last Polo Field in Los Angeles Reopens on the Westside

July 19, 2021

Read more
July 19, 2021

Will Rogers polo field is the last remaining polo field in Los Angeles and polo club games now resumed after...
video

LASD to Heighten Patrol In Effort To Clear Public Spaces

July 15, 2021

Read more
July 15, 2021

Hear from a local business owner on how to clear public spaces in response to homelessness in Santa Monica. Video...
Health, video, Westside Wellness

Santa Monica’s First Medical Cannabis Dispensary Could Be Coming to Wilshire Blvd

July 15, 2021

Read more
July 15, 2021

CPC Compassion inc plans to open on Wilshire blvd in December of 2021 if approved by the planning commission of...
Food & Drink, video

Summer Avocados – Market Report

July 14, 2021

Read more
July 14, 2021

Learn some tips and tricks for choosing and storing your avocados in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
video, Westside Wellness

Avoiding Heat Stroke for Your Dog

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Dr. Becker of Metropolitan Animal Specialty Hospital (MASH) talks about heat stroke in dogs and how we can keep our...
video

Transform Cardboard Into Art at Cardboard City

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Cardboard City is a 10,000 sq foot creative pop up art gallery and activity center produced by reDiscover Center welcoming...
video

Edify TV: Delta Variant Spreads in LA County

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Today we head to a Westside mall and ask shoppers if they are wearing masks amid increased transmission of the...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – July 12, 2021

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk * Pedestrian...
video

Deadly Florida Condo Collapse Motivates LA County to Inspect the Marina City Club

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

After concerned residents contacted city officials, County Building and Safety conducted an inspection of the Marina City Club condominium complex,...
Food & Drink, News, video

Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...
Food & Drink, video

Market Report: Choosing the Perfect Tomato

July 7, 2021

Read more
July 7, 2021

Today at the Santa Monica Farmer Market we are learning all about tomatoes. In this video brought to you by...
video

Edify TV: Traffic Returning to LA Streets

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

As LA County returns to normalcy, it may come as no surprise that local rent and traffic levels are on...
video

Los Angeles Approves $5M Program to House Homeless: YO! Venice Show – July 6, 2021

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Los Angeles Approves $5M Program to House Homeless * Hit and...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR