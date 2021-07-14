July 14, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Summer Avocados – Market Report

Learn some tips and tricks for choosing and storing your avocados in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.

video, Westside Wellness

Avoiding Heat Stroke for Your Dog

July 13, 2021

Dr. Becker of Metropolitan Animal Specialty Hospital (MASH) talks about heat stroke in dogs and how we can keep our...
video

Transform Cardboard Into Art at Cardboard City

July 13, 2021

Cardboard City is a 10,000 sq foot creative pop up art gallery and activity center produced by reDiscover Center welcoming...
video

Edify TV: Delta Variant Spreads in LA County

July 12, 2021

Today we head to a Westside mall and ask shoppers if they are wearing masks amid increased transmission of the...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – July 12, 2021

July 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk * Pedestrian...
video

Deadly Florida Condo Collapse Motivates LA County to Inspect the Marina City Club

July 8, 2021

After concerned residents contacted city officials, County Building and Safety conducted an inspection of the Marina City Club condominium complex,...
Food & Drink, News, video

Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards

July 8, 2021

Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...
Food & Drink, video

Market Report: Choosing the Perfect Tomato

July 7, 2021

Today at the Santa Monica Farmer Market we are learning all about tomatoes. In this video brought to you by...
video

Edify TV: Traffic Returning to LA Streets

July 6, 2021

As LA County returns to normalcy, it may come as no surprise that local rent and traffic levels are on...
video

Los Angeles Approves $5M Program to House Homeless: YO! Venice Show – July 6, 2021

July 6, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Los Angeles Approves $5M Program to House Homeless * Hit and...
video, Westside Wellness

Trap Neuter Return Seminar To Improve Lives of Los Angeles Alley Cats

July 2, 2021

Cat Cafe Lounge is hosting a free TNR event July 8th and 9th to raise awareness of how TNR can...
video

How Do Westside Beaches Rank In Heal The Bay’s Water Quality Report?

July 2, 2021

Heal The Bay’s 31st annual Beach Report Card study highlights the best and worst water qualities at 500 beaches along...
video

Big Blue Buses Going Cashless

July 1, 2021

Big Blue Bus starts its cashless 6 month pilot program on July 12th, learn what to expect and how these...
video

July 4th Celebration at Burton Chace

July 1, 2021

Park Celebrate July 4th this Sunday at Burton Chace Park, all the details in this video brought to you by...
Food & Drink, video

Market Report: Have You Eaten Cactus?

June 30, 2021

Cactus aka Nohpalli is found in numerous Mexican dishes and is a real treat to spice up your weekly recipes....
video, Westside Wellness

Essential Items For Your Emergency Preparedness Bag

June 30, 2021

Prepping your home and family for an unexpected emergency can mean the difference between life and death. Today we learn...

