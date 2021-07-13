July 13, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Branding for Pacific Park, one of the clients of evolutionary.art, a Santa Monica-based graphic design company. Photo: evolutionary.art

Santa Monica-based evolutionary.art Helping Companies Perfect Their Digital Brand

Enki Inc. a Santa Monica based IT company, has launched evolutionary.art, its artistic graphic design spin-off, helping startups from near and far perfect their brand and images. 

evolutionary.art is a boutique graphic design and branding agency in the heart of Los Angeles and Las Vegas – both centers of art, freedom and beauty. According to founders 

Nektar Baziotis and Luc Richardson, evolutionary.art collaborates with its clients from around the globe to make the world a more beautiful place. 

“Evolutionary.art was inspired by the beauty of the cities it resides in. Los Angeles in particular is a hub for creativity and innovation. We wanted to be part of this. So, we built evolutionary.art on the 6 core principles that we believe represent this the most: Clarity, Beauty, Zeitgeist, Rhythm, Style, and Quality,” the founders said. 

Some of the company’s local clients include Santa Monica Pier’s Pacific Park, Expert Dojo, LAstyle.fashion and Jobeleno. 

Baziotis and Richardson have been collaborating over several decades to create unique designs for a wide range of clients. The two merge two diverging social backgrounds into a passion for graphic arts. They combine Baziotis’ esthetics of humble beginnings in rural Greece and a classic European education in Mathematics with Richardson’s upbringing in Silicon Valley, degree in Philosophy and exposure to new tech ideas.

Their new company evolutionary.art works with companies of all sizes from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. In addition, it also assists public institutions and non-profit organizations. According to the founders, its aim is to “transform colors, words and sounds to a beautiful symphony of freedom, innovation, inspiration and genuine creation beyond any conceptual boundaries.”

So what does this look like in practice? evolutionary.art provides the entire range of design services to clients, from logo design to entire brand bibles, web and app UX/UI design to design assets for social media, infographics and videos, as well as print media such as business cards and banners.

Branding services include a brand book based on the client’s philosophy, encompassing brand message, logo and usage alongside color palette, font, video and copywriting styles plus paper design samples and social media profile page management. 

evolutionary.art’s web design end comprises the entire UI/UX design for a digital presence including navigation, visual design, content, interaction and accessibility. All these web services are rooted in the high quality work of its parent company, ENKI. 

“evolutionary.art’s web designs are intuitive, attractive, lead to high conversion, interactive and inclusive,” the founders said, adding “ENKI is technology start-up that specializes in the development of high-quality, user-friendly, AI- powered software and online platform support. Evolutionary.art works as an extension of ENKI’s services, focusing on providing high-quality graphic design and branding for its clients” 

In addition, the company can also provide on demand custom assets including logos, fonts, icons, illustrations and UX designs, 

All these services can help a wide range of companies, but according to Baziotis and Richardson evolutionary.arts can especially help startups to establish a name for themselves by perfecting their digital branding. 

“In the ever changing digital world it is important for new companies to keep their image relevant, and we have the power to help them do so,” the duo said. 

To learn more about evolutionary.art, visit their website at https://evolutionary.art/

