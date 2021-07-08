Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA County Board of Supervisors, in response to a recent update to the Santa Monica Mountains North Area Coastal Plan. This story was brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.
Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards
Market Report: Choosing the Perfect Tomato
July 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmer Market we are learning all about tomatoes. In this video brought to you by...
Edify TV: Traffic Returning to LA Streets
July 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As LA County returns to normalcy, it may come as no surprise that local rent and traffic levels are on...
Los Angeles Approves $5M Program to House Homeless: YO! Venice Show – July 6, 2021
July 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Los Angeles Approves $5M Program to House Homeless * Hit and...
Venice Car-to-Car Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead
July 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD investigating Monday incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a driver wanted in connection to a car-to-car shooting...
Fugitive Offender Arrested for Series of Sex Crimes Around Venice Canals
July 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
46-year-old El Monte man arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to commit rape By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested...
Trap Neuter Return Seminar To Improve Lives of Los Angeles Alley Cats
July 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cat Cafe Lounge is hosting a free TNR event July 8th and 9th to raise awareness of how TNR can...
How Do Westside Beaches Rank In Heal The Bay’s Water Quality Report?
July 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Heal The Bay’s 31st annual Beach Report Card study highlights the best and worst water qualities at 500 beaches along...
Making cents of it all—a local practice’s approach to personalized financial planning in a pandemic
July 1, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Financial advisors deliver personalized financial advice to help you achieve your goals, today and tomorrow. But what happens when traditional...
Brisket Pizza Collab Coming to Venice July 4th
July 1, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Moo’s Craft BBQ and Speak Cheezy popping up at Deus Ex Machina July 4th By Kerry Slater Two restaurants are...
Big Blue Buses Going Cashless
July 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Big Blue Bus starts its cashless 6 month pilot program on July 12th, learn what to expect and how these...
July 4th Celebration at Burton Chace
July 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Park Celebrate July 4th this Sunday at Burton Chace Park, all the details in this video brought to you by...
Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email
June 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices By Sam Catanzaro A leaked...
Market Report: Have You Eaten Cactus?
June 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cactus aka Nohpalli is found in numerous Mexican dishes and is a real treat to spice up your weekly recipes....
New Los Angeles Nonprofit Charting a Positive Way Forward for a City on the Brink
June 30, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
The founders of Envision L.A., a new 501(c)(4) nonprofit based in Mar Vista, have a simple goal: Bring sanity, humanity,...
Essential Items For Your Emergency Preparedness Bag
June 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Prepping your home and family for an unexpected emergency can mean the difference between life and death. Today we learn...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards
Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...Read more
POPULAR
Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence
Snapchat and Hulu are both expanding their Westside presences. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community Collective.Read more