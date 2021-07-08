July 8, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards

Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA County Board of Supervisors, in response to a recent update to the Santa Monica Mountains North Area Coastal Plan. This story was brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.

Food & Drink, video

Market Report: Choosing the Perfect Tomato

July 7, 2021

July 7, 2021

Today at the Santa Monica Farmer Market we are learning all about tomatoes. In this video brought to you by...
video

Edify TV: Traffic Returning to LA Streets

July 6, 2021

July 6, 2021

As LA County returns to normalcy, it may come as no surprise that local rent and traffic levels are on...
video

Los Angeles Approves $5M Program to House Homeless: YO! Venice Show – July 6, 2021

July 6, 2021

July 6, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Los Angeles Approves $5M Program to House Homeless * Hit and...

The scene of a Venice shooting Monday morning. Photo: LAPD Lieutenant Ensley (Twitter).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Car-to-Car Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead

July 6, 2021

July 6, 2021

LAPD investigating Monday incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a driver wanted in connection to a car-to-car shooting...

Photo: Getty.
Featured, News

Fugitive Offender Arrested for Series of Sex Crimes Around Venice Canals

July 6, 2021

July 6, 2021

46-year-old El Monte man arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to commit rape By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested...
video, Westside Wellness

Trap Neuter Return Seminar To Improve Lives of Los Angeles Alley Cats

July 2, 2021

July 2, 2021

Cat Cafe Lounge is hosting a free TNR event July 8th and 9th to raise awareness of how TNR can...
video

How Do Westside Beaches Rank In Heal The Bay’s Water Quality Report?

July 2, 2021

July 2, 2021

Heal The Bay’s 31st annual Beach Report Card study highlights the best and worst water qualities at 500 beaches along...

Left: Phil Decallejon. Right: Anthony Perez.
News, Venice Beach News

Making cents of it all—a local practice’s approach to personalized financial planning in a pandemic

July 1, 2021

July 1, 2021

Financial advisors deliver personalized financial advice to help you achieve your goals, today and tomorrow. But what happens when traditional...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Brisket Pizza Collab Coming to Venice July 4th

July 1, 2021

July 1, 2021

Moo’s Craft BBQ and Speak Cheezy popping up at Deus Ex Machina July 4th By Kerry Slater Two restaurants are...
video

Big Blue Buses Going Cashless

July 1, 2021

July 1, 2021

Big Blue Bus starts its cashless 6 month pilot program on July 12th, learn what to expect and how these...
video

July 4th Celebration at Burton Chace

July 1, 2021

July 1, 2021

Park Celebrate July 4th this Sunday at Burton Chace Park, all the details in this video brought to you by...

A leaked email from a member of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s staff regarding a person living in front of the Councilmember’s Westchester field office. Photo: Yo! Venice.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices  By Sam Catanzaro A leaked...
Food & Drink, video

Market Report: Have You Eaten Cactus?

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Cactus aka Nohpalli is found in numerous Mexican dishes and is a real treat to spice up your weekly recipes....
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

New Los Angeles Nonprofit Charting a Positive Way Forward for a City on the Brink

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

The founders of Envision L.A., a new 501(c)(4) nonprofit based in Mar Vista, have a simple goal: Bring sanity, humanity,...
video, Westside Wellness

Essential Items For Your Emergency Preparedness Bag

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Prepping your home and family for an unexpected emergency can mean the difference between life and death. Today we learn...

