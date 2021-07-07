Today at the Santa Monica Farmer Market we are learning all about tomatoes. In this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Market Report: Choosing the Perfect Tomato
Edify TV: Traffic Returning to LA Streets
July 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As LA County returns to normalcy, it may come as no surprise that local rent and traffic levels are on...
Los Angeles Approves $5M Program to House Homeless: YO! Venice Show – July 6, 2021
July 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Los Angeles Approves $5M Program to House Homeless * Hit and...
Trap Neuter Return Seminar To Improve Lives of Los Angeles Alley Cats
July 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cat Cafe Lounge is hosting a free TNR event July 8th and 9th to raise awareness of how TNR can...
How Do Westside Beaches Rank In Heal The Bay’s Water Quality Report?
July 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Heal The Bay’s 31st annual Beach Report Card study highlights the best and worst water qualities at 500 beaches along...
Big Blue Buses Going Cashless
July 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Big Blue Bus starts its cashless 6 month pilot program on July 12th, learn what to expect and how these...
July 4th Celebration at Burton Chace
July 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Park Celebrate July 4th this Sunday at Burton Chace Park, all the details in this video brought to you by...
Market Report: Have You Eaten Cactus?
June 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cactus aka Nohpalli is found in numerous Mexican dishes and is a real treat to spice up your weekly recipes....
Essential Items For Your Emergency Preparedness Bag
June 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Prepping your home and family for an unexpected emergency can mean the difference between life and death. Today we learn...
Cooking With Kale – Market Report
June 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Greens such as kale can sometimes be overlooked in the kitchen, today we chat about all the fun ways to...
I Bet You’ve Never Heard Of Santa Monica’s Gambling Boats
June 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA Times reporter Daniel Miller talks about the history of Santa Monica’s infamous gambling boats in this video brought to...
Lost Something Special? Don’t Panic, Steve Can Help.
Steve Smith has found over 400 lost items with his metal detector. A service he provides free of charge through...
City Attorney Feuer Cracks Down on Fireworks
With July 4th around the corner City Attorney Mike Feuer addresses the city in this video brought to you by...
Councilman Mike Bonin’s Permanent Housing Initiative Starts Today: YO! Venice Show – June 28, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Councilman Mike Bonin’s Permanent Housing Initiative Starts Today * Councilman Call...
Edify TV: LA County to Study Environmental Racism at Westside Oil Field
After years of complaints of environmental racism, LA County is conducting its own study on the impacts of Inglewood Oil...
New Historic Hotel Opens in Venice
June 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice V hotel is a lifestyle hotel right off the boardwalk, rooted in history with a modern flare. Learn...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Market Report: Choosing the Perfect Tomato
Today at the Santa Monica Farmer Market we are learning all about tomatoes. In this video brought to you by...Read more
POPULAR
Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence
Snapchat and Hulu are both expanding their Westside presences. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community Collective.Read more