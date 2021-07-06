July 6, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Apartments.com

Five Story Apartment Building Unwrapped in Palms Neighborhood

Multi family housing complex will have 60 units. 

By Toi Creel

Yet another real estate development housing project is coming to the Palms neighborhood. 

Located at 3546 Overland Avenue between Tabor Street and Palms Boulevard, the five story building will feature 60 apartments with enough parking spaces for 69 vehicles.

City records list BH Palms Investments, LLC as the owner of the property. The actual building would be managed by Michael Hibbert.

The project on Overland Avenue is being designed by Santa Monica DFH Architects which according to its website is “an independent, award-winning architecture firm with over twenty years experience and more than fifty projects in Santa Monica.”

DFH has been behind several prominent projects in Los Angeles including: the Universal Music Headquarters in Santa Monica,the Skechers Headquarters in Manhattan Beach, and the Whole Foods on Wilshire Boulevard.

The property will receive a variety of incentives including the allowance of a larger structure. In exchange for the additional square footage, DFH will have to create six apartments for low income families.

The Overland project is one of several designed by DFH. The architecture firm also worked on a nearby building near the intersection of Overland and Tabor. DFH is also working on a third project currently under construction near Rose Avenue.

