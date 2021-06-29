June 29, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

I Bet You’ve Never Heard Of Santa Monica’s Gambling Boats

LA Times reporter Daniel Miller talks about the history of Santa Monica’s infamous gambling boats in this video brought to you by School of Rock.

in Upbeat Beat, video
