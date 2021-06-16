This versatile veggie is packed with nutrients and antioxidants, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.
Market Report: Cancer fighting Cauliflower?
Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested
June 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer: YO! Venice Show – June 14, 2021
June 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer...
The First NFT Gallery Has Opened in Venice
June 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Bright Moments gallery is changing the way we view, buy, and appreciate art by utilizing blockchain technology to create the...
How Common Is Dog Theft?
June 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Animal Service Foundation Board Chair Carmen Molinari educates us on how to protect ourselves and our animals in...
Market Report: Summer Gardening Tips
June 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn which plants are the easiest and hardest to grow and the most common mistakes backyard gardeners make in this...
Food Review: Pizza That Lives up to the Hype
June 9, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Prime Pizza, now on the Westside, serves up a top-notch slice By Kerry Slater A highly anticipated pizza joint recently...
A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus
June 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans,...
Venice Local and Beach Soccer Star Alessandro Canale is Headed to The World Cup
Alessandro Canale recently returned home from the Concacaf beach soccer tournament in Costa Rica for Team USA, hear about the...
Edify TV: Venice Business Calls for Bonin’s Resignation After Attack on Security Guard
The sign hanging outside Arbor Collective snowboarding shop in Venice is calling for the resignation of Councilmember Mike Bonin after...
First Baptist Church Of Venice One Step Closer To Becoming Historic Monument: YO! Venice Show – June 7, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Hunter Biden and Family Move Out of Venice Canals Rental Home...
Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs
The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn...
Reese-Davidson Project Given Green Light by The Los Angeles Planning Commission
June 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Planning Commission officially signed off on a proposal for The Reese-Davidson project to move forward, learn more...
Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location
An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...
Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games
After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...
Market Report: Cherry Season
June is one of the best months to buy cherries, learn more about this summer fruit in this video brought...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Market Report: Cancer fighting Cauliflower?
This versatile veggie is packed with nutrients and antioxidants, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...Read more