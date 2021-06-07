Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Hunter Biden and Family Move Out of Venice Canals Rental Home
* First Baptist Church Of Venice One Step Closer To Becoming A Historic Monument
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.
First Baptist Church Of Venice One Step Closer To Becoming Historic Monument: YO! Venice Show – June 7, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs
June 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn...
Knife-Wielding Woman Comes Within Feet of LA Mayoral Candidate Joe Buscaino at Venice Beach Rally
June 7, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
By Jeff Hall A woman wielding a knife got within feet of LA mayoral candidate Joe Buscaino at a Venice...
Mother’s Beach Lifeguard Tower Painted to Raise Awareness for Autism
June 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LA County Ocean Lifeguard Scott Snyder paints MDR lifeguard tower to support special needs families By Sam Catanzaro A Mother’s...
Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?
A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Venice Pride Big Beach Clean Up This Morning
June 4, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
By Timothy. Michael Up early? Well help clean the beach with Venice Pride this morning. In honor of Pride 2021...
PPCC to Fundraise, Retain Counsel in Opposition to Bonin Housing Proposal
June 3, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Community Council approves raising funds for legal expense, retain counsel in opposition of use of housing proposal By...
Sinkhole Closes Venice Intersection
June 3, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Small sinkhole reported near Venice Boardwalk Thursday By Sam Catanzaro A small sinkhole has led to the closure of an...
Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening
“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...
Three Venice Restaurants Named Among Best is Los Angeles
June 3, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
The Rose Venice, Felix Trattoria and Gjelina highlighted by Open Table By Kerry Slater Three Venice restaurants have been named...
Reese-Davidson Project Given Green Light by The Los Angeles Planning Commission
June 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Planning Commission officially signed off on a proposal for The Reese-Davidson project to move forward, learn more...
Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location
An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...
City Planning Approves Venice Canals Affordable Housing Development
June 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
140 units planned along canals By Toi Creel A 140-unit affordable housing development planned along the Venice Canals cleared a...
Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal
A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games
After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...
Market Report: Cherry Season
June is one of the best months to buy cherries, learn more about this summer fruit in this video brought...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
First Baptist Church Of Venice One Step Closer To Becoming Historic Monument: YO! Venice Show – June 7, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Hunter Biden and Family Move Out of Venice Canals Rental Home...Read more
POPULAR
First Baptist Church Of Venice One Step Closer To Becoming Historic Monument: YO! Venice Show – June 7, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Hunter Biden and Family Move Out of Venice Canals Rental Home...Read more