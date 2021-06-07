June 8, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

First Baptist Church Of Venice One Step Closer To Becoming Historic Monument: YO! Venice Show – June 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Hunter Biden and Family Move Out of Venice Canals Rental Home
* First Baptist Church Of Venice One Step Closer To Becoming A Historic Monument
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

News, Venice Beach News
video

Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs

June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn...

LAPD officers detain a woman who approached LA mayoral candidate Joe Buscaino with a knife at a Venice event Monday morning. Photos: Jeff Hall.
News, Venice Beach News

Knife-Wielding Woman Comes Within Feet of LA Mayoral Candidate Joe Buscaino at Venice Beach Rally

June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

By Jeff Hall A woman wielding a knife got within feet of LA mayoral candidate Joe Buscaino at a Venice...
News, Venice Beach News

Mother’s Beach Lifeguard Tower Painted to Raise Awareness for Autism

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

LA County Ocean Lifeguard Scott Snyder paints MDR lifeguard tower to support special needs families By Sam Catanzaro A Mother’s...
News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...

Photo: Venice Pride (Facebook)
News, Venice Beach News

Venice Pride Big Beach Clean Up This Morning

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

By Timothy. Michael Up early? Well help clean the beach with Venice Pride this morning. In honor of Pride 2021...

The Will Rogers State Beach parking lot in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Getty.
News, Venice Beach News

PPCC to Fundraise, Retain Counsel in Opposition to Bonin Housing Proposal

June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021

Pacific Palisades Community Council approves raising funds for legal expense, retain counsel in opposition of use of housing proposal  By...

A sinkhole in Venice Thursday. Photo: Courtesy LAPD.
News, Venice Beach News

Sinkhole Closes Venice Intersection

June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021

Small sinkhole reported near Venice Boardwalk Thursday By Sam Catanzaro A small sinkhole has led to the closure of an...
News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening

June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021

“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...

Left to right: Felix Trattoria, The Rose Venice, Gjelina. Photos: Facebook.
News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Three Venice Restaurants Named Among Best is Los Angeles

June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021

The Rose Venice, Felix Trattoria and Gjelina highlighted by Open Table By Kerry Slater Three Venice restaurants have been named...
News, Venice Beach News

Reese-Davidson Project Given Green Light by The Los Angeles Planning Commission

June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021

The Los Angeles Planning Commission officially signed off on a proposal for The Reese-Davidson project to move forward, learn more...
News

Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...

A rendering of the Reese Davidson Community. Credit: Eric Owen Moss Architects.
News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

City Planning Approves Venice Canals Affordable Housing Development

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

140 units planned along canals By Toi Creel A 140-unit affordable housing development planned along the Venice Canals cleared a...
News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
News, Venice Beach News

Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...
video

Market Report: Cherry Season

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

June is one of the best months to buy cherries, learn more about this summer fruit in this video brought...

